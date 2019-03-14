A sunny Saturday is in the forecast with a high of 56 degrees making it ideal weather to take part in one of many events going on around town this St. Patrick's Day weekend and cure any cabin fever.
The only all weekend event scheduled is the Big Fibbers Storytelling Festival which will take place at the City Auditorium from Friday through Saturday and at Trinity on 5th on Sunday. Storytellers Bil Lepp and Andy Offut Irwin will spin yarns all weekend as well as lead a workshop on how to tell a good story. There will also be the Debby Brown YoungTales Storytelling Competition which will take place Saturday at 2 p.m. and feature storytelling students from local schools. For prices and times visit the Big Fibbers Storytelling Festival website.
Garden enthusiasts can stop by the Home and Garden Expo at the Forum River Center Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Visitors can browse and chat with vendors until 5 p.m. there will also be a chance for door prizes.
Coming through Broad Street at 11:30 a.m. will be the ninth annual Ginger Pride Parade featuring Rome's best redheads and redhead appreciators. Gingers, red beards, transgingers, carriers and friends will need gather in front of City Hall at 11 a.m. for the parade. Freckle Fest will begin after the parade and continue until 2 p.m.
Also happening at 11 a.m. is the dedication of a memorial garden at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport which will kick start Rosie the Riveter Day. During the celebration at the airport, kids can learn how to roll bandages at one of the stations, and the Floyd County 4H Club will have their LEGO project on display. The Museum of Flight will be spotlighting one of its WWII planes that the Rosies worked on, and visitors can try their hand at a little wrenching.
For those looking to admire local cars head over to Burger King on Turner McCall Boulevard for the Whopper Cruise-in beginning at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and will feature music and door prizes.
One of Saturday's biggest events, the Harbin Clinic Leprechaun-a-thon, will leave Bridgepoint Plaza at 7:30 p.m. for a 5 kilometer race around downtown Rome. A costume contest will be held at the plaza at 6:30 p.m. Runners are encouraged to wear something that glows in the dark as a part of this year's theme. Keeping in recent tradition runners will finish the race by running through a massive foam pit.
The unofficial official after party for the race will be at the Brewhouse Music and Grill following the race. Downtown bars and restaurants have performances and events scheduled throughout the St. Patrick's Day weekend.
Other events this weekend include a electronics collection event at the new recycling center on Lavender Drive and volunteer orientation at the Public Animal Welfare Services. Coosa High School will also be having its Miss Eagle pageant on Friday at 7 p.m. in the schools auditorium.