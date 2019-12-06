Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation extends an invitation to everyone to come and visit Santa Claus and his elves at our recreation centers this December in our special, new event Playtime with Santa.
The free events will be held the second and third week of December and allow kids to come out to our centers, participate in games and activities with our elves and take photos with Santa Claus while getting in the holiday spirit.
Santa and his merry crew will visit the Thornton Center on Monday, Dec. 9, the Parker Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10 and the Anthony Center on Thursday, Dec. 12.
Santa travels to the Fielder Center on Monday, Dec. 16 and the Gilbreath Center on Tuesday, Dec. 17. All of the center events run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and do not require reservations.
Santa will also make a special visit to the parks and rec headquarters at One Shorter Avenue on Monday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon.
“We are looking forward to all the kids and families coming to visit with Santa and play games at our centers,” Director Todd Wofford says. “This is a special time of year, and we are happy to be able to help bring some holiday cheer to Rome and Floyd County.”