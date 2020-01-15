The famous Oscar Mayer Weinermobile will be making a stop at the Kroger on Turner McCall Boulevard this upcoming Sunday morning as part of their "coast to coast wienie roast" tour.
The 27 foot-long "hot dog" will roll into the Kroger parking lot at 11 a.m. and be open to the public until 5 p.m.
People of all ages will be able to tour the Wienermobile, inside and outside "the bun", and even get their pictures taken with it.
"Hotdoggers" Lunchmeat Luke and Alexandog will hand out stickers, Oscar Mayer coupons and the iconic wienie whistles to everyone as they leave.
The Wienermobile will also be making a stop at the Calhoun Kroger on Saturday.