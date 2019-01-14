One Book, Many Voices in Rome is proud to partner with Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home to announce the selection of the novel Thirteen Moons by award winning author Charles Frazier as the community book for 2019.
Set in the mountains of North Carolina in the 19th century, Thirteen Moons tells the story of Will Cooper, an orphaned “bound boy” who is given a map and a key to operate a trading post deep inside the boundaries of what was then the Cherokee Nation. Will’s experiences as an adopted Cherokee and his love of a girl named Claire drive a narrative that depicts the lives and culture of a people forced to deal with the constraints of the U.S. government who ultimately lose the battle to remain in their homeland. Published in 2006, Thirteen Moons was a New York Times bestseller and named a best book of the year by the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Charles Frazier grew up in the mountains of Western North Carolina and is the author of four novels. Cold Mountain (1997), his highly acclaimed first novel, was an international bestseller, won the National Book Award in 1997, and was adapted into an Academy Award-winning film by Anthony Minghella in 2003. His latest novel, Varina, an instant New York Times bestseller released in April of 2018, is a fictional reimagining of the life of Varina Howell Davis before, during, and after the American Civil War.
One Book Many Voices seeks to foster literacy, encourage dialogue and build community in Floyd County by inviting citizens to read and discuss the same book and participate in programs related to the book and its themes. As the name suggests, the goal of "One Book Many Voices" is not only to engage the community in shared reading of a common book, but also to encourage discussion and provide a forum for a range of views and perspectives on both the book and the issue that it raises.
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home is partnering with One Book, Many Voices to bring Charles Frazier to Rome for an evening with the author on October 22nd, 2019. This event is part of the museum’s 2019 calendar of events to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Cherokee leader Major Ridge coming to the house that is now the museum.
For more information on the 2019 community book program, visit the One Book Many Voices website at onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com
For more information about Chieftains Museum, contact the museum at (706) 291-9494 or visit their website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org.