The Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism has created a new public event calendar to help visitors easily access a calendar of events for Rome and Floyd County. Event organizers are encouraged to submit their events to the new online calendar at RomeGeorgia.org/Events.
Submitting to the calendar is free and easy. Events can be added at any time, but for optimal promotion, event organizers are encouraged to add events to the calendar 1 year to 6 months in advance of the event date to help travelers who are planning stays in Rome and Floyd County.
The new event platform replaces the previous tool and offers expanded viewing functionality to include calendar view to view events by month, agenda view to view events in date order by most current and pinboard view to view all events.
Events that are not permitted on the calendar include: yard sales, real estate events, ads, political events, business or professional training, television or streaming listings, meetings, and private events not open to the public such as family reunions, weddings and parties. The Office of Tourism reserves the right to remove and edit events that don’t align with the publishing policy.
For questions about submitting events, please contact the Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism at media@romegeorgia.org or 706-295-5576.