Northwest Georgia well represented on both major singing shows
NBC’s The Voice and American Idol, now on ABC, each kicked off their latest seasons with area talent snagging spots and moving forward.
Isaac Streetman and Jason Wilkes each have strong ties to Northwest Georgia. Streetman, whose audition didn’t air during the audition period, got a coveted golden ticket to the Hollywood round of American Idol. Meanwhile, Jason Wilkes got a pair of judges to turn during the blind auditions on The Voice. He performed the 90’s Wallflowers hit “One Headlight.”
Appearing on the show simply as “WILKES,” Jason peaked the interest of both Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. He ended up choosing to be a part of Team Blake.
Streetman’s journey to Hollywood for American Idol was a bit out of the ordinary. He received a phone call from producers of the show and flew straight to Los Angeles for the celebrity auditions, thus bypassing the usual bus interview and televised audition process.
Both contestants are both from Polk County, with Wilkes originally from Cedartown and Streetman from Aragon. Wilkes now resides in nearby Waleska. Streetman, still only 17, is a graduate of Rockmart High School. Each has been performing locally of late, as their respective show airings catch up to the eventual live performances.
Wilkes most recently advanced on The Voice, winning in the battle round by going head to head with another contestant while performing a song together. His coach Blake Shelton chose Wilkes to move on. Next on The Voice will be the knockout round, which pits performers from the same team together while performing their own song choices individually in succession. This is the 14th season of the show.
As for American Idol, following the Hollywood round, the show moves to an audience voting format, leaving contestants at the mercy of the show’s viewers. Formerly on the Fox network, the show is entering its 16th season and first on ABC.
The Voice airs on NBC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. eastern. American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays on ABC, also at 8 p.m. eastern.