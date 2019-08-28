New York Times best-selling author Wes Moore will speak as part of the Conson Wilson Lecture Series at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Berry College Cage Center Arena.
Moore rose from a difficult childhood to serve as a combat officer in Afghanistan, a White House fellow and a Wall Street banker. He is also the Chief Executive of The Robin Hood Foundation and founder of BridgeEdu. First-year students at Berry received a copy of Moore’s book, “The Work: Searching for a Life that Matters,” to read before starting their college journey.
Moore’s book draws from his personal path to find his life’s purpose and highlights people in his life whom he sees as change makers.
This will be Moore’s second appearance in the Conson Wilson Lecture Series. In 2011, Moore’s book, “The Other Wes Moore,” was the featured book for the first-year Berry students.
This event is free and open to the public.