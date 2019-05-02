If you’re thinking of sending a card to your mom or another special woman on Mother’s Day, Rome’s Hospitality House for Women is hoping you’ll consider sending a card through them — and in doing so, you’ll be helping local women who are survivors of domestic violence.
Each year the Hospitality House offers to send Mother’s Day cards on behalf of others. For a $20 donation to the organization, Hospitality House will send a customized greeting card to the woman (or women) of your choice. The cards feature original artwork by local artist Karen Jordan.
The painting is by local artist Karen Jordan who is also a realtor with Hardy Realty. A Hospitality House board member saw the oil painting at Farrell's Frame and Design on Broad Street and ask Karen if they could use it for the fundraiser.
"Of course I agreed to that," Karen said. "I painted it a few months ago. It's a still life done in the style of Nancy Franke (a former teacher of Karen's), so it features pink roses and pears."
The original painting is painting can be viewed at Farell's Frame and Design, 116 Broad Street.
The card also contains a handwritten message from the sender. Each card also contains the following Swedish proverb:
"If I had a rose for every time
I thought of you. I'd be
picking roses for a lifetime."
The card also tells the recipient that a donation has been made in their honor to the Hospitality House for Women and offers information about the organization and its mission and services, including offering its 27-bed facility to shelter battered women and their children, and offer emergency food and clothing as well other resources.
This is the 10th year the fundraiser has been in existence and has raised more than $30,000 to benefit the home, said Mary Sib Banks, a Hospitality House board member.
To place orders for Mother’s Day cards, email marysibbanks@gmail.com or visit hospitalityhouseforwomen.org. Cards ordered online or by mail will give donors the option of including a personalized message. The deadline for ordering a card being sent out of town is May 4. After that date cards can also be purchased at Hospitality House Thrift Store, 610 Shorter Ave.; Yellow Door Antiques and Art, 219 N. Fifth Ave.; Farrell's Frame and Design, 116 Broad St.; and Sweet Pickles, 434 Broad St.