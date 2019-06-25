The Model Ruritan Club has announced they will not have their annual Independence Day barbecue and Brunswick stew sale. The club has held the July 4 sale every year since 1998.
According to a press release by Club Secretary Les Hopper, costs for holding the sale were prohibitive.
“The members of the Model Ruritan Club decided it is just not feasible to have the sale this year. This is due to a reduction in club membership and the high cost of fees to use the Shannon Scout Hut facility.”
Proceeds from the sale are used by the club for projects in the Model and Shannon communities. “100% of the proceeds from this sale have always been used to fund scholarships, assist needy families and other worthwhile projects. The loss of these funds definitely will have an effect,” Hopper said.
Going forward, the club plans to seek new members and seek other fundraising opportunities.
For more information about the Model Ruritan Club contact Les Hopper at 706-266-7343 or by email at leshopper@bellsouth.net.