Sally Echols, head basketball coach at Model High School, and J.J. Johnson, owner of Smoothie King on Turner McCall Boulevard, were named to the 2020 class of Leadership Georgia.
The two are among the 63 people who were chosen for the program out of several hundred applicants statewide. The theme for this year's class is "Friends. Focus. Future."
"Leadership Georgia strives to prepare strong and effective leaders from all corners of our state to work together for a better Georgia," said Charlie May, who is leading the 2020 class.
Part of the program includes visiting five different Georgia communities and learning about important issues that affect the state.
Echols is a 1998 graduate of Model High School and has been teaching for 18 years. She played basketball during college at North Georgia College and State University, now University of North Georgia.
Johnson is very active in the community and the Rome Floyd Chamber and is the owner of the Smoothie King on Turner McCall Boulevard.