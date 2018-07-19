Zapp Band to headline Soul Fest at Ridge Ferry Park Aug. 4
The third annual SoulFest returns to Ridge Ferry Park on Aug. 4 bringing live music and a car show.
The car show runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with music taking place from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The headliners for the concert will be The Zapp Band, a funk, soul and R&B band also known for their dynamic performances featuring electro-boogie, techno funk and classic dance music.
Also featured on stage will be Michael Jackson-Tina Turner Revue by Bobby Miller, the Just 3 Band, DJ D-Low and DJ Sammuel.
Admission is $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. Parking is $5 at the gate. The event is rain or shine and there will be no refunds or exchanges.
Tickets are available online at www.freshtix.com/events/soulfest-2018.