In Ayurveda, the body is at one of three states or constitution. These three constitutions are called doshas and are either vata, pitta, or kapha. Taking a dosha questionnaire to find your dosha is as simple as going online or seeing an ayurvedic practitioner. Keep in mind that your dosha can change, it isn’t a static place in time. There are many ways to keep your body in balance after finding your dosha; from eating the right foods, to using the right essential oils, to even practicing the right yoga asanas.
Doshas are simple and yet complex. They take into consideration everything from your body type to your personality. While Ayurveda uses food as a source of medicine, it also incorporates yoga as a whole-body wellness system. Ayurveda and yoga have been intertwined since their beginnings, and yet many yoga teacher trainings fail to touch upon its importance. Western yoga has become so focused on “power yoga” or other themes like “goat yoga” that it has thrust to the wayside the parts of its traditions and history that make for a more total body system.
Taking in to consideration the breath work, the mantras, the diet aspect, and so much more that is rarely seen in yoga today can give you a much fuller experience. While it will be different from the vast majority of classes you take, or videos you find, it could be the right thing for your own mental health and your personal journey. I encourage everyone to dive a little deeper.
Ayurvedic doshas can have specific yoga poses that help balance the person, letting their energies flow easier, and helping to release stress and tension. Some of these are child’s pose or corpse pose for Vata, a headstand or cobra pose for Pitta, and a sun salutation or bridge pose for Kapha.
Different doshas require different mindsets on how to focus on their well being. Younger people may be doing more involved parts of their balancing while older people may do a more relaxed aspect of the journey. All in all, young or old, energized or laid back, we are all on that journey. Finding things that can make that journey not only easier, but more beautiful, is only enhancing what we are already doing.
Namaste, Rome.