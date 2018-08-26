100 Years Ago
100 years ago as presented in the August 1918 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The annual reunion of the association of the 1st and 6th Georgia Cavalry was held at the home of Mr. G.E. Maddox on upper Broad Street and eight members of the 1st Cavalry and nine members of the 6th Cavalry attended. There were besides a number of other Confederate veterans and sons of veterans.
Talks were made by Judge John W. Maddox, Dr. Branch of Polk County, Rev. H.F. Joyner and others in an appetizing barbecue and Brunswick stew were enjoyed.
Floyd, Chattanooga, Polk and other counties were represented in the attendance. The same officers of the association were reelected. They are J.W. Branch, president; J.D. Hanks, vice president; John W. Bale, secretary-treasurer, and Dr. J.L. Branch, chaplain.
***
A 10 percent tax on all soft drinks sold by dealers and a tax of one to two cents on drinks at soda fountains have been written into the War Revenue Bill by the House Ways and Means Committee. It is proposed to put a tax of two cents on each 10 cents paid for soft drinks and one cent on sales of seven cents or less. Near beer and similar fermented beverages will pay 10 cents per gallon. … Another woman’s party demonstration against the senate’s delay in enacting the suffrage amendment resulted in the arrest of 38 women, assembled in the Lafayette Square before the White House. When the women were released on promise to appear for trial, 36 marched back to the Lafayette statue and were rearrested.
***
Great interest in the approaching North Georgia fair is reported by C.D. Meadows, the secretary, who says that the farmers of this section are planning as never before to be represented.
The secretary has been making trips to several of the adjoining counties and has done preliminary bill posting. A very attractive line of advertising matter is being put out this year and everybody who travels the roads will know the fair dates, October 8-12.
There will be an especially fine card of races this year. Thirty-eight fast pacers and trotters have already been listed for the events and there are more to follow.
***
***
The organization of the Rome Motor Corps of the Red Cross was authorized at a meeting of the executive committee of the organization. Mrs. J.D. McCartney is captain of the corps, which starts with the membership of 10.
The members are Mrs. W.R. Dashiell, Mrs. Hugh Miller, Mrs. Caroline G. Jones, Misses Eva Simpson, Julia Pope Smith, Cobbie May Dean, Jessie Mae McGee, Leticia G. Johnson and Helen McLin.
They will take the Red Cross courses and first aid, under Dr. Watts and in mechanics under Mr. Robinson. At the conclusion of these courses and after military drill under Sgt. Winn, the members will be permitted to wear the official uniform of the Red Cross.
The motor Corps members are pledged to use their cars and go themselves upon any Red Cross Mission, such as the canteen work, the transportation of wounded soldiers and the handling of supplies.
They are also ready to assist in Liberty Loan and YMCA campaigns as well as the campaigns of the Red Cross.