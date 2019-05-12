Monday, May 12, 1969
Darlington ends perfect season
Darlington ended a perfect regular season Saturday by posting an 11-stroke victory over McCallie in a mid-south golf match played at the Coosa Country Club.
The Tigers used only 310 strokes, playing the 18-hole match in high winds and finishing the campaign with a 12-0 record. McCallie needed 321 strokes.
Rick Prall of Darlington was low medalist with a 3 over par 75. Bob Hoyt followed with a 76. Bill Dunson rounded out the Tigers with an 82.
Thursday, May 15, 1969
Girls State tea planned Sunday
McLain-Sealock Unit 136, American Legion Auxiliary, will host the 7th Annual Girls State Tea on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.
Some 75 Girls State delegates from throughout the district will be in Lindale on Sunday.
Superior Court Judge Robert L. Scoggin will be the principal speaker. He will be introduced by Mrs. Jack Mathis, past state vice-president, American Legion Auxiliary.
The purpose of the tea is to acquaint the girls with each other and prepare them for the Georgia State session at the University of Georgia June 8-14.
100 years ago as presented in the May 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Chairman Hardy reported to the Tribune-Herald that victory loan subscriptions had taken a great jump, and that the count’s total was now an even $400,000, something over $4,500 having been subscribed by the committee to put it there, as it was so near that mark. This leaves room to raise but $75,000 to complete its quota, assuming that all the county districts go over the top.
---
One of the largest gatherings ever in attendance at a funeral in Floyd County was as the last rites were said over the body of Mr. William L. Lyle. Rev J. Ed Smith and Reverend J.H. Wyatt were the officiating ministers the Masons from Cherokee Lodge, of which the deceased was a member, was in charge of the funeral. The body was laid to rest in Fellowship Cemetery beneath a beautiful mass of flowers. Owing to illness Mrs. J. D. Barnes, a daughter, was unable to attend the funeral.
---
Allied troops advancing southward along the Marmots railway captured Mesalskaya, 25 miles south of Urosozero, so as the British war office announcement.
An archangel dispatch says that the first of the Allied flotillas reach the fighting front near the junction of the Vaga and Dvina Rivers. The Bolsheviki shelled the Allied positions on the Vaga but the other sections of the front reported everything quiet.
Sunday, May 11, 1969
‘Last rail is laid, last spike driven’
PROMONTORY SUMMIT, Utah (AP) — A message, which originally advised President Ulysses S. Grant of completion of a transcontinental railroad, flashed across telegraph wires again Saturday, the 100th anniversary of the occasion.
“The last rail is laid,” the message said, “and the last spike is driven, the Pacific railroad is finished.”
This time the message, sent from the original side, went to president Nixon in Key Biscayne, Fla.
It was just a small part of the pomp and ceremony for a desolate dusty summit in northern Utah for reenactment of the joining of the nation’s first transcontinental railroad on May 10, 1869.
The original golden spike and the silver sledge used to drive it were among the ceremonial trappings.
Wednesday, May 14, 1969
Rome, Floyd get federal funds for new school
Rome and Floyd County School systems have received a $451,858 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission for the construction of a joint city-county vocational high school.
Total cost of construction of the new school will be $564,822, with county and city systems both to pay $56,432 for construction. The two systems will share the costs of maintenance and operation of the school.
Floyd Superintendent Harold Lindsay said that detailed planning would begin as soon as contracts are received from the state, expected next week. He said a special meeting of both boards of education will be called for signing contracts. Plans for the school then will be drawn up.
At its Thursday meeting the Rome Board of Education approved taking an option on 17.5 acres of land located across the Old Lindale Road from Coosa Valley Tech for construction of the facility.
The total cost of the property, $115,000, will be shared by the city and county.
Plans call for the school to open in 1970.
The vocational high school will enable all students in Rome and Floyd County high schools to attend regular classes and then attend classes at the vocational school. Courses to be offered will include auto mechanics, cosmetology, electronics, electrical construction, drafting, metal fabrication, auto body and fender work, carpentry and masonry.
A central school for both systems was approved because it would be less expensive to operate than individual school classes in vocational work, and it would provide better instructors and equipment. Some 400 students initially would participate in the program, with facilities and instructional programs expanding as more students take part.
100 years ago as presented in the May 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
In honor of her cousin, Mrs. J.F. Du Pree, Miss Madeline Wylie entertained a group of relatives at a luncheon at the Hotel General Forrest. During her brief residence here since her marriage in April. Mrs. Du Pree has become by her charming personality quite an acquisition to Rome social life. The luncheon table was centered with roses and places were marked for Mrs. Du Pree, Mrs. James O’Neill, Miss Helen Eastman, Miss Minnie Rowell, Miss Matty B. Scheibly, and Mrs. Annie Friedman Johnson.