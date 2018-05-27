100 Years Ago
As presented in the May 1918 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Two cute little baby bananas for a nickel, one, counted one, apple for a similar coin, reduced-size and almost unsugared Coca-Cola five cents a glass. Only eggs remain stationary. That’s the food store now in Rome as far as luxuries are concerned. Items like ice cream, pies and things like that — well, only plumbers and auto dealers, policemen, newspaper men and other financial aristocrats can afford them at all. Of course, meat and bread are high but as so few people can buy them now there is hardly any use cataloging them as foods.
It’s the same way elsewhere from Booger Hollow to San Francisco and from Cave Spring to Boston.
And when will it stop, people ask. It is understood that petitions are being prepared asking clothing stores to keep in stock hunger belts, so that a person made just enough food to keep his stomach from intermingling with his spinal vertebrae, pull tight a hunger belt and have money left in the dollar down and dollar soon plan.
It’s the salaried folk who want this done because everything, like the elevator, is going up except salaries.
***
Legislation raising the draft age to 40 years was discussed in Washington, D.C., recently as a possibility within a few months at a meeting of Provost Marshal Crowder and the house military committee. The committee members said the War Department is considering a plan for the changes.
***
Judge George Harris, a local attorney, writing to his sons who are now in the United States
Army, told them they were not to permit themselves to become prisoners of the Germans. Judge
Harris said that he preferred that if forced to a choice of death or surrender they do not surrender.
In view of the following press dispatch, his sentiments are easily understood, though his letters
were written before the dispatch was published.
“An American was taken prisoner and sent to the salt mines where he lost 33 pounds in weight.
He was so weak he could hardly stand, though he had been of strong physique. When the
prisoners grow weak because of the work and the lack of proper food, their guards beat them
with their guns and put them in a steaming hot room. The torture often results in death.”
***
First Commissioner Simmons designated a clean-up week in Rome. His announcement said,
“To the public: Having been asked by the ladies to designate a week as ‘clean up week’ … and hope all will be interested in getting up all trash on their premises, of every description, and place it where it will be convenient for the trucks and trash carts.
I heard a physician say once that cleanliness is next to godliness and in case of a fever it was preferable. Without any comment on the physician’s remark, I will say I do not see how one could be very godly without being clean.”