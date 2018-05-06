100 Years Ago
100 Years Ago as presented in the May 1918 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Under smiling skies hundreds of Romans marched in and thousands from the city and county yesterday witnessed a great patriotic demonstration arranged in honor of visiting masons. The occasion was a complete success and the opportunity it gave for expressions of patriotic fervor was eagerly seized. The demonstration closed with a big mass meeting at the auditorium.
The parade, which was one of the longest ever seen here, moved from Second Avenue, at Broad Street to Eighth Avenue and back to the auditorium where it dispersed. Chief Marshall Printup headed the line of march, followed by the Lindale Band. First in the parade were the ladies of the Red Cross, 100 strong, clad in white and wearing quaff and veil. A fine representation of the Order of the Eastern Star and of the Business Women’s Club completed this section. Local and visiting masons, the Odd Fellows of the County, Woodmen of the World in regalia and including the uniform rank followed.
***
The commencement exercises which closed the 16th year of the Berry Schools occurred recently, when the annual address was delivered by Mayor Asa G. Candler of Atlanta. Mayor Candler’s subject was pegs and holes, a parable of life and work and the address reflected ripe experience and keen philosophy.
The decorations of the chapel, where the exercises occurred were in the white and green colors and included many flags. The new service flag of the school, with its many blue stars sprinkled over the white field and the broad red of the border told silently the story of the patriotism of the Berry Schools. A single gold star represented the supreme sacrifice made by one of his pupils. The Nunnally prize of $10 was awarded to Cephus Close and the Guice prize of the same amount went to G. Chester Swilling, while the DeForrest Allgood Medal for General Excellence was awarded to Bradford Hamrick. The price of $5 in gold offered by the Rome Berry Circle for the student making the best record for duties performed at the Rome Cottage was won by Miss Fannie R. Bagwell and the prize, a silver spoon, offered by Mrs. Charles Porter for the people having the best record for neatness, was won by Miss Bessie England.
***
Wilhelm Von Linder, imprisoned at Fort Leavenworth as a deserter from the American Army confessed, according to a recent announcement by District Attorney Robertson, that while working as a German spy prior to America’s entrance into the war, he obtained valuable military secrets in the vicinity of Norfolk and later while a member of the First Georgia Infantry.
***
Recently, in the Shorter College auditorium, Misses Edna Lee Brewton, soprano, pupil of J. Oscar Miller, and Miss Kathleen Launius, pianist, pupil of John Thomas, were presented in junior recital.
And exceedingly attractive program was beautifully rendered. Both students gave evidence of excellent training and of earnest work on their part.