100 Years Ago
As presented in the May 1918 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
A secret marriage consummated against the consent of her parents. A girl bride of 16 years. A worthless young man with whom she became infatuated. It’s an old story and a sad one and as numerous as such stories are, it is not likely that they will in any way serve to deter young girls from contracting secret marriages, against the consent of their parents, with unknown young men.
This couple, Nancy Young who married Marvin Edwards, was married at Covington, Ga., on January 26 of this year and she left the husband of three months afterwards because he proved, she says, to be dissolute, abusive and lazy. She is asking a complete divorce from the Floyd Superior Court and the application was filed yesterday. The application will be heard at the July term. Edwards is now a resident of South Carolina and his wife lives here.
***
Recently a man in a local theater audience in Washington, D.C., announced that he would buy $5,000 of Liberty Bonds if 10 other persons present would subscribe for $500 each. Eight quickly met the challenge, and then there was a pause. President Wilson, from his box, quietly beckoned an usher and told him to inform the four-minute speaker occupying the platform that he would take one of the bonds. The announcement started a wave of buying that swelled the night’s total to more than $100,000 and the president received a great demonstration.
***
An earnest invitation has been extended to Maj. Gen. Charles G. Morton, commandant at Camp McClellan near Anniston, to accompany the 29th Division Vaudeville Troop which will give performances here. The invitation was extended on the part of the city by First Commissioner Simmons, on the part of the Chamber of Commerce by President McClatchy and on the part of the County Liberty Loan Committee by Chairman Graham. It is confidently expected that Gen. Morton will accept the invitation and his visit here will add to the interest of the entertainment of the soldier actors who are said to give an excellent, enjoyable performance.
***
The call for 230,000 men for the national Army, issued by the War Department through Provost Marshal Crowder, will take about 40 white men and an equal number of colored men from Floyd County for the service. As announced in press dispatches they will be mobilized in the week beginning May 25.
Chief Clerk John MacLeod of the Local Exemption Board said yesterday that the men will be selected according to their standing on the list of registrants now made and there are about 400 names left of persons in the first class for military service, so that one of every five white and colored, will be chosen for immediate service at the training camps. Notices will be sent out in a short time to such registrants.