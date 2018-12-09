As printed in the December 1918 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
What may likely be innocent pranking on the part of mischievously inclined boys, came near to causing a serious accident in Rome.
A free application of soap was given the rails of the Rome Railway & Light Company’s track on what is known as Lytle Hill on East Main Street, and the first car to hit this grade came down the incline with meteor-like speed.
There is a swift carve at the foot of Lytle Hill, and it was only something short of miraculous that the heavily laden car did not leave the rails.
An accident of the sort not only would result in the destruction of the company’s property, but would probably cause serious loss of life, and such a killing would result in those guilty of the quote joke and quote being prosecuted for murder.
The Rome Railway & Light company is satisfied that the work was not done with malice, but trust it will not be repeated. A sharp lookout is being kept at dangerous points along the line and it will go hard with anybody found tampering with the rails in any way.
***
Positive announcement that professional baseball will be resumed by the Major Leagues next season with government sanction was made by President Ban Johnson, of the American League. Johnson’s announcement was made after receipt of a letter from Chief of Staff March who advised him that the war department, under present conditions, could see no reason why games could not be resumed.
***
Captain Hiles Hamilton spent several days in a hospital recently from illness caused by drinking water from a well poisoned by the German army. The captain is now alright, and has written and cabled. His parents, Judge and Mrs. Harper Hamilton, said he is recovering -- but he says he spent an extremely uncomfortable week.
His experience came during the great drive through the Argonne Forest. Progress of the American troops was at times so rapid that the supply wagons were outdistanced. As a rule extreme caution is used as to all water -- but the hard fighting with lack of food made the men relax their vigilance and drink from roadside wells. The Rome officer was one of those who repeated bitterly of having for a moment forgotten that he was dealing with a foe who had lost all sense of decency.