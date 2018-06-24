100 Years Ago
As presented in the June 1918 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Parents and friends receiving letters from the Lindale soldiers in Europe are asked to please give the editor of this department just a bit of inside of each letter that we may let all the folks at home know about them — how they are faring and other things. Everybody in Lindale is interested in the Lindale boys, and we will be glad to say something about each letter. … Roberta, the five-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hugh White, of Park Avenue, Lindale, had an attack of pneumonia…. Will Yarbrough of Kingston, who by no means is a stranger to Lindale, is again behind the counter at the Lindale Market. Will just naturally improves the looks of the place.
***
The local food administrator says that a great many ladies have called him over the phone to ask about the use of ice and sugar and he takes this method of answering all inquiries:
“If you want to do your patriotic duty, you will use no ice at all except to keep your refrigerator cool. You should use no cracked ice for cool drinks and you should make no ice cream. Any ice cream that is used is to be bought from the manufacturers. The reason for this last rule is that ice cream can be made by the manufacturers with so much less ice than is used at home. No ice or sugar are to be used at parties of any kind, and if a woman wants to do her patriotic duty she will assist in this way.”
The shortage of sugar is temporary and due to the need of all sugar available for preserving purposes. The ice shortage is also temporary and is due to the demand for ice to save the very large peach crop which is being marketed at this time.
***
According to a statement made by county health officer McCord, there is an epidemic of intestinal infection at Armuchee. Thus far there have been 20 cases and one death. Many of the cases are very severe and probably dangerous.
Dr. McCord telegraphed the facts to the Georgia State Board of Health, requesting that an expert be sent for an investigation and he was notified last night that Dr. Bowdoin, epidemiologist for Georgia, will reach here and will accompany Dr. McCord to Armuchee to inspect conditions there and discuss them at a public meeting to be held at one of the Armuchee churches.
***
More than a million American fighting men will be in service in France in the near future, declared Secretary of War Baker, in his address to 137 graduates of the United States Military Academy.
Supplementing his recent announcement in Washington that United States troops, exceeding 700,000 in number, have disembarked on French soil, secretary Baker told the cadets, “it is not unfair to speculate that we will shortly pass the million mark.”