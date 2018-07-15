100 Years Ago
100 years ago as presented in the July 1918 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The body of George Fisher of Foster’s Mill District of this county will reach here from Camp Fremont, near San Francisco, where he died recently of disease. The funeral will be held at the North Rome Methodist Church with the pastor, Rev. G.L. Chastain, officiating and interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
Young Fisher enlisted in the United States Army about three years ago and was assigned to the 29th Infantry. He was with General Pershing’s expedition to Mexico, serving there until its return, and was sent to Camp Fremont last year with his regiment. He became ill more than two months ago. Surviving him are his parents, Mr. and Mrs. R.L. Fisher and several siblings, all residents of The Fosters Mill District.
***
“We just butted into a discussion of the scriptures and didn’t know that it was public worship,” is the statement of C.D. Climer, George Lemaster and G.C. Rankin, citizens of Wax, in this County, who were arrested at Wax by deputy sheriffs Coffin and Arp, after they had been indicted by the grand jury now in session on a charge of disturbing public worship.
The charge was brought by the pastor of a Church of God, popularly known as Holy Roller, which is said to be conducting services at Wax. The three men arrested, and who at once furnished bond and were released, say that the discussion of the scriptures was being conducted behind and not in a church and there was nothing to indicate that the service was being carried on when they “butted in.” The affair has caused much comment at Wax.
***
American pursuit planes flying in squadron formation penetrated German occupied territory north of Chateau Thierry and chased several German machines encountered. The Americans secured considerable information and observed preparations underway by the enemy.
Lieutenant Quentin Roosevelt, youngest son of former president Roosevelt, brought down his first German airplane north of Chateau Thierry. Lt. Roosevelt with three other pilots was flying at a height of 5,000 yards, eight miles inside the German lines, when the machines became separated. Soon afterward, Lt. Roosevelt’s saw three planes which he thought were his companions and started to join them, but discovered they were Germans. Immediately he opened fire and after 50 shots, tracers penetrated the fuselage of the nearest German machine which went into a spinning nosedive, falling through the clouds 2,000 yards below. Lieutenant Roosevelt escaped from twp enemy planes and returned, himself and machine unscratched.
***
Interesting reports from the various departments of the Red Cross were received by the executive committee at its July meeting Friday afternoon.
Chairman Smith of the Canteen Service reported that more than 19,000 men had been served since the service started, 10,872 in the last month. On two occasions food has been served to soldiers at night, 460 for men at 1 a.m. and 623 minutes 6 a.m. Members of the Committee reported that the public approved this work as a rule, though some objection had been voiced to the giving of cigarettes and Coca-Cola. These, however, seem to be what the soldiers want and it was the idea of the committee to continue the work.
Misses W.J. Shah of the entertainment committee reported $650 for the Canteen Fund from the Fourth of July entertainment, which will go toward paying bills incurred during June, the cost of canteen work to date having been about $1,300.
The workrooms continue busy with big orders for surgical dressings. The membership committee is completing its collection of membership dues expiring in July and August. A resolution in the First National Bank for the free use of the rooms was unanimously adopted.