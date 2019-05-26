Monday, May 26, 1969
Long burning electric bulb
FORT WORTH, Texas (UPI) – The old Byers Opera House in “Cowtown U.S.A.” never would have threatened New York’s Metropolitan Opera, but on Sept. 21, 1906 something electric happened on its stage that would prove a hard act to follow.
Barry Burke, a stagehand, screwed in a light bulb. It’s still burning.
Nobody knows why. The average electric light bulb lasts 750 to 1,000 hours.
O.C. Carlson, a vice president, of Texas Electric Service, has ben keeping up with the bulb for 40 years and its long life mystifies him.
“It’s a phenomenal thing,” he said. “I’d guess the reasons it has burned so long are that the filament was heavy carbon and the light has never been turned off.
“It is up there in the ceiling where there is no jarring. Everything is favorable for it to burn.”
Burke died more than five years ago, and the Byers Opera House was replaced by the Palace Theater.
The light still burns on.
Tuesday, May 27, 1969
Indians set final workout
With the teams divided as evenly as possible, Coach Namon Wiseman will send his Armuchee Indians through their final scrimmage session of spring football practice at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Wiseman readily admits that the team with veteran quarterback Charles Rickman have the upper hand, but he feels that it will be a real strong scrimmage session under game conditions.
Rickman worked the signal calling post for the Indians last year and naturally comes in this contest with the all-important experience to guide a team. He is not only a seasoned performer but one that can get the job done.
Wiseman hasn't heaped a lot of praise on the veteran, but then too, he hasn't said an awful lot about his returning lettermen. This is due to the fact that the coaching staff have been searching for young talent to fill some glaring open positions.
“The veterans have all been doing a good job. Let's say they have been doing their usual good job,” he said in answer to a question on the returnees.
Don't get the idea that Wiseman isn't pleased with his veterans because boys like Kenneth Storey, Rickman and Stanley Dixon don't come along every day.
However, Wiseman has been real pleased with the work of the younger boys during the 20 days of grueling practice sessions the spring.
One of his biggest surprises has been the work of Anthony Moore at the tackle slot. The Indians were expected to be hurting some in the line due to graduation, but Moore has moved into the picture much faster than expected.
“We knew that Anthony would play for us next year, but we didn't expect him to progress as far as he has. He has hit a peak at the present and it's been a pleasant surprise,” Wiseman said.
Meanwhile, an expected move of Steve Bradfield from into wingback has seemingly paid extra dividends. Wiseman pointed out that he has made the adjustment without any real difficulty and will be counted on heavily this fall.
Also, David Barfield, who was out last year due to a leg injury, is doing an outstanding job at linebacker and will probably join veteran Eddie Lunsford at the inside posts. The pair will not be the biggest in the area, but Wiseman figures they’ll still be able to handle themselves at the positions.
Wiseman has also been pleased with the overall improvement of backup quarterback Tommy Davis who will be a sophomore next fall. “He has shown steady improvement and will give us the important back at man at the post this fall,” Wiseman said.
Other boys showing improvement include Roger Callahan in the backfield along with Mike Kestner and Randy Kelly at the end.
Callahan is a new boy and will prove to be more valuable when he becomes adjusted and has some experience under his belt, while Kelly will be attempting to return from an injury last season. All three are doing good jobs at present.
“All the boys have been working hard and we have the largest number of boys to finish spring practice since I've been here,” Wiseman said.
“It's pleasant to have more boys and I feel that we've accomplished more this spring than any in the past,” he said.
Thursday, May 29, 1969
Marine unit plans open house Friday
Company “A”, 8th tank Battalion in Rome will hold open house in conjunction with Memorial Day Friday at the Marine Corps Reserve Training Center on Shorter Avenue.
On display will be Vietnam combat arts, the M103A2 heavy tanks, wheeled vehicles and the many types of infantry weapons which are being used in Vietnam.
Also presented will be a display on “civic action,” showing how the Marines are helping the Vietnamese people with clothing food medicine and the building and supplying of schools.
Open houses from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, May 30, 1969
U.S. Supreme Court rejects WestPoint Pepperell appeal
The United States Supreme Court has turned down an appeal for WestPoint Pepperell in Lindale concerning efforts of the Textile Workers Union of America to become the bargaining agent for the company's employees.
James O'Shea, International representative for TWUA, has requested a meeting of company officials, union officials and a negotiating committee of employees to bargain on terms for a contract. He also requested that the union be furnished with a list of all employees in the unit by department, showing the date of their last period of continuous employment with the company; their classification and rate of pay; the current wage scale showing the hourly wage for all hourly play paid employees and the average earnings for all employees paid on a piece-rate or incentive basis; a description of the current fringe benefits now in effect for members in the bargaining unit.
The National Labor Relations Board was advised Wednesday that the Supreme Court Monday had denied WestPoint Pepperell petition for writ of certiorari filed April 14.
G. Howard Smith, general manager of the Lindale plant, was out of town today and unavailable for comment on the Supreme Court action.
The decision climaxes a long struggle by the company to prevent TWUA for becoming the employees bargaining agent.
On March 8, 1965, a National Labor Relations Board election was held at the Lindale plant. Of approximately 2,257 eligible voters, 959 voted against the union. On March 2, 1965, the union filed objections to the election with the board.
Then, in June 1966, the board ordered that the first election be set aside and a second election was held in August with some 1,139 workers voting for the union and 917 against.
This time, Pepperell objected to the election on the grounds that the union had made material misrepresentations to which the company had no opportunity to reply and which affected the election outcome, the court order said.
However, the NLRB certified the union is the exclusive bargaining representative.
In January 1967, the union requested recognition on the basis of its certification. Upon Pepperell’s refusal, the union filed charges against the company for refusing to bargain. The NLRB ordered the company to bargain, but the Lindale plant appealed to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in June 1967. The court also ordered Pepperell to bargain.
Pepperell made its appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court in April 1969.
100 years ago as presented in the May 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
No matter how tight a woman’s skirt is, she can kick a man if she wants to in New York. Magistrate Doura so ruled, and he put under bond to keep the peace Miss Jennie Burger, 33. Miss Berger denied that she had kicked Joseph Goldmutts and told the judge it could not be done without splitting the skirt she was wearing.
---
As a result of an old family feud, Taylor, Lewis and Jim Smith, brothers and their brother-in-law, Sam Davis, of near Menlo, were more or less seriously wounded. Taylor Smith is not expected to live, his throat having been cut by his brother Louis, the jugular vein being severed. Jim Smith was shot, it is alleged, by his brother-in-law, Sam Davis, in the back and hips. Jim Smith is also alleged to have assaulted his brother Louis with a large stick. The trouble between the parties is said to have been of long standing. Louis Smith and Sam Davis were arrested and placed in the county jail at Summerville. All the parties are married and have families.
---
Soon approaching is the regular date for the first semi-annual cleaning of the cemetery at Silver Creek. Everybody interested in this graveyard is asked to come with tools to do a day's work…. Homer Bennett, a former Lindale boy, who has been in 18 months service overseas since his enlistment more than three years ago, and who is now stationed with the coast artillery at Fort Scott, N.Y., is here on a 15 days furlough, and is visiting friends and relatives.
---
Everything is in readiness for the coming of the Atlanta journals truck train. Thirty trucks varying in size from half a ton to five tons will leave Atlanta and drive to Rome. A welcome delegation from Rome will go out the Chulio Road to meet them. Upon arrival the trucks will park on Broad Street in front of the General Forrest, affording an interesting exhibition of the latest and truck models.
At the General Forrest the Rotary Club will tender a dinner to the visitors. Members of the chamber of commerce, and citizens interested are invited to attend to be present. It will be an interesting affair. No special invitation is necessary. But the secretary must be notified, as the seating capacity is limited. A number of prominent Atlantans will accompany the truck train.