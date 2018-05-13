50 Years Ago
Sunday, May 12, 1968
Model’s Carol Green gets FHA scholarship
Carol Green, senior at Model High School, was one of two recipients of a scholarship at the 23rd annual meeting of the Georgia Association of Future Homemakers recently.
Carol, president of the Model FHA chapter, was presented the M.D. Mobley Scholarship by Mrs. Frances King, State Supervisor Home Economics Education. This is a new scholarship which is sponsored directly by Future Homemakers in Georgia.
The award was presented during a banquet for members throughout Georgia at the Marriott Hotel. Other special recognition was given to outstanding FHA members in Georgia.
Other members of the Model delegation attending the annual meeting were Donna Willis, Gail Edwards and Terry Moates. Mrs. Gertrude Selman is the advisor.
The theme for the meeting was “Up, Up and Away with Future Homemakers.” The event focused on learning, earning and living with a program calling attention to the importance of continuous learning, resulting in self development, more satisfying relationships in the family, more effective citizenship and the capacity to utilize potential to the fullest.
As a result of participation in FHA, members feel their horizons are broadened and that they are better prepared to assume their responsibilities, now and in the future, as individuals, family members and citizens.
Monday, May 13, 1968
Dr. King left small estate
ATLANTA (AP) – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who collected royalties from four books and a $50,000 Nobel Peace Prize, left virtually no estate, attorneys and associates have disclosed.
And, despite the constant threat of danger under which he lived, he left no will.
Attorney Chauncey Eskridge of Chicago, who handled legal affairs for the slain civil rights leader and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference which he founded, said in an interview with The Associated Press:
“He didn’t have any estate.”
The house in which King lived was almost paid for when he was killed, Eskridge said, and mortgage insurance paid up the balance.
“He had two bank accounts, joint accounts with his wife under $5,000,” Eskridge continued. “These were passed by what we call small estate affidavits. So this left him with no estate to probate.”
Mrs. King has declined to specify the amount of insurance left by her husband. However, Young said top executives in SCLC generally carry something like $25,000.
Eskridge said royalties on King’s 1967 book, “Where Do We Go From Here? Chaos or Community,” were advanced and used in writing the book. He said royalties from the other three books were given to Morehouse College, where King received his bachelor’s degree; to SCLC and to the Ebenezer Baptist Church which King co-pastored with his father.
Tuesday, May 14, 1968
DiLorenzo records a no-hit gem, 4-0
Chris DiLorenzo turned in a near-perfect pitching performance and Randy Wilson supplied the power Monday afternoon as Waffle House defeated Motor Contract, 4-0 in 9-12 baseball.
DiLorenzo not only held the Motor Contract boys hitless, he also held them scoreless in one of the finest pitching efforts of the early season.
The game was scoreless for three innings before Wilson rapped a home run in the fourth to give Waffle House a 1-0 lead. This would have been enough, but Waffle Hourse came up with three more runs in the fifth to clinch the victory.
Wilson also hit a home run in that inning and finished the game with three hits.
Collecting one hit each for the winners were DiLorenzo, Gary Ivester, Tommy Rhinehart, Brad Morrow and Alan Lee.
Dennis Gordon was the losing pitcher.
In the only other 9-12 game played, Cave Spring exploded for six runs in the third inning and went on to defeat Jennings, 9-3, as Steve George pitched a one-hitter.
Cave Spring scored a run in the first frame, but Jennings bounced back to tie the score in the second. However, Cave Spring really took charge with that six-run uprising in the third and then added its final two runs in the fourth.
Jennings scored its other runs in the top of the sixth.
The winners picked up seven hits, including two each by Mike Glenn and Anthony Barnett. Steve Twilley got one hit.
Jennings’ only it was a single by James Canada, who also was the losing pitcher.
Wednesday, May 15, 1968
Improvements being pushed at Mayos Lock and Dam area
The eight-year development for Mayos Bar Lock and Dam is finally being materialized. The four-phase plan outlined by the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission is slowly becoming a reality.
Phase one of the project called for the construction of roads leading to the site of the recreation area, fencing off various sitting areas, elimination of existing buildings and the building of a boat launching area.
The boat launching area, completed last year and already used by many visitors. The roads leading to the recreational area have been paved and further construction of roads are in the planning stage.
Rome and Floyd County have decided not to eliminate the concrete structure located at the entrance of the area. They plan to use the existing building as the site for a concession stand and office space.
The second phase calls for the installation of a fresh water supply, construction of restrooms and the building of concession stands.
The city recently had a well dug and pumps installed and a 2,500 gallon water tank constructed, and the county at present is building restrooms near the old abandoned building.
The third phase of building the picnic area has already been completed. The county has installed picnic tables near the river.
Fourth phase of the plan was to improve the roads around the area and the building of shelters. The county plans to pave more roads and shelters were installed after the picnic areas were constructed.
The current construction of restrooms will be completed within two or three weeks. Mayos Bar lock and Dam’s progress is ahead of the plans outlined by the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission, officials said.