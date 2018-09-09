Breaking News
100 Years Ago
As presented in the 1918 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The Model School opened its fall session with 54 pupils representing 10 grades. Miss Amy Davis is principal, Miss Azalee Horton is the assistant. … The U.S. Army recruiting station in this city will close Monday and will probably not reopen during the continuance of the war. The order of the War Department precluding enlistments made the recruiting offices throughout the country altogether unnecessary. It is said the men of the regular Army now serving at recruiting stations will probably be sent overseas.
***
Sgt. Aaron M. Wynn, who has been in charge here for some time, has made the Rome station first in the state, and proportion to size, in the number of recruits secured and his work has won the merited recognition of his superior officers. He has been recommended for commission and will doubtless obtain it shortly. The sergeant has made many friends here during his residence in the city.
***
Evangelist Culpepper preached on the life of Samson last night, picturing the popular sense of the day and their binding and grinding. He warned his hearers not to feel their ability to stand against sin lest the highest fall into sin and crime.
The speaker called attention to the bad effect on the church and religion when a minister or prominent church man falls. He referred to the splendid courage and the certainty of accomplishment of our boys overseas, so the long daily casualty list and pleaded earnestly for church members of all denominations to abstain from worldly amusements and frivolities at least during the period of the war. The evangelist arraigned caustically dancing, gambling, money hoarding and other vices, as he termed them, and even paid his respects to Sunday golf and domestic whorls.
Closing his earnest talk, evangelist Culpepper asked all present who are anxious for the success of the Allied cause to stand with uplifted hands and all stood.
***
Although the Senate today adopted a resolution authorizing the President to establish dry zones around coal mines, shipyards and other war plants, it again failed to reach a final vote on the emergency agricultural appropriation bill with the other providing for national prohibition beginning July 1, 1919. The resolution for prohibition in the zones, though part of a rider, was adopted separately.