100 years ago as printed in the December 1918 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The residence of Ruben N. Towers, 409 3rd Avenue, was damaged by a fire in the roof. The firemen found a blaze in the shingle roof, probably caused by a defective flue. It had gained considerable headway before they reached at the house, and it was necessary to use a great deal of water to put out the fire.
As a result the rugs, furniture, and walls also were damaged from the inundation of water, the total damage amounting to several hundred dollars.
Mr. Towers was in Louisville, Ky., at the time but was immediately notified and will return at once.
***
With characteristic energy the Rotary Club has taken the initiative in a movement to make Rome a leading station for airplanes, particularly those in the government mail service. At its Wednesday meeting the club voted to assume the responsibility of seeing that a proper landing field, hangars and the officers will so advise the post office and military departments.
Four Army aviators were present at the club’s luncheon and were much interested in the action taken.
It developed at the luncheon that maps are being made of the entire country and a “blue book” of the air will soon be issued, that is a route book, showing the various landing fields, hangars and the like.
The Rotary Club intends to see to it that Rome is on this map.
***
The Home Service Department and the Motor Corps of the Rome chapter, Red Cross, are now located in the General Forrest Hotel building, in the office room near Fifth Avenue. A telephone number 220 has been installed and the office hours are from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The other branches of the Red Cross continue in the workroom in the First National Bank building.
A.M. Walkup & Company, owners of the building, through their local agents, Lumpkin Realty Company, give the use of the office rent-free, and manager Hicks of the General Forrest Hotel furnishes light and heat.
***
The return to home waters of the first ships in the American armada sent to Europe to combat the Germans sea power will be marked by a great Naval pageant in New York Harbor. Secretary Daniel announced he will go to New York on the Mayflower to review the fleet which will be led by Admiral Mayo, commander and chief of the Atlantic Fleet on the flagship, Pennsylvania, which accompanied the president to Europe. In the homecoming fleet will be nine dreadnaughts, 20 destroyers, converted yachts, minesweepers, submarines and other crafts.