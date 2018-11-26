As presented in the November 1918 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Seventeen positions of Floyd County have reported 113 new cases of influenza and in Rome and 25 in the county and two deaths. This report probably is only about 10 percent short of being accurate, as we only failed to get two or three of the physicians’ reports.
Practically all of the cases are confined to bed, but most of them seem to be running a course, so far, with less complication than three weeks ago.
The majority of these new cases can be traced either directly or indirectly as resulting from the peace jubilee of Nov. 11.
The public schools of Rome were closed by the board of education on account of a deficiency of teachers, resulting from the flu. The schools will remain closed until conditions improve sufficiently to have a teacher in each grade and department.
***
Shorter College with 230 resident students has contributed more than $7,500 to the United War Work Fund. This is a larger per capita contribution, it is said, and any other college in the state. The fund is not yet complete and may be augmented by further gifts for the student body and faculty.
President A.W. Van Hoose states that this is more than Shorter’s quota, but that it was raised with a splendid spirit of self-sacrifice and enthusiasm on the part of the girls.
***
The office of the local exemption board is still a busy place, though all dropped calls have been canceled and no more men are being sent to the Army. There may be occasional calls for special workers in the Marine Corps and Navy, but none has been received here.
Now that the war is over the local ward reports an increased number of men say they are anxious to get into the Army. The dangerous features of Army life has been eliminated and the prospect of a trip abroad looms up, the service doesn’t look half bad to some of the boys.
All records of the various calls, questionnaires, action on exemptions, etc., will be permanently preserved by the government and will be completed at the local board before the clerks are discharged.
***
Steps to retain permanently in the Army officers commissioned from civil life, who have displayed marked ability in service, are being considered by the general staff in Washington. Plans for demobilization of officers, it is learned, are being shaved with this end in view. Applications of men for release will be given first consideration and acted on promptly, officials said. Consideration needs to be given to those officers who wish to return to civil life but wish to retain their status as reserve officers, subject to call for a period of years.