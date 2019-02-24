As presented in the February 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
A six-room dwelling on the Pattillo Farm, at Freeman’s Ferry, in which John Roach and family, formerly of Lindale, were living, was burned to the ground and the family suffered almost the complete loss of their household goods.
The building was valued at more than $2,000 and was insured for $1,000. Mr. Roach managed to save a lot of foodstuffs from the house and some of the furniture. It is thought that the fire originated by rats, as it started in the loft or between the ceiling of a room distant from either chimney or stove flue.
***
A “million dollars” worth of whiskey, according to the local whiskey market, was confiscated at the Southern Depot by Officer Wilson and Sheriff Wash Smith.
A handsome steamer trunk, fastened by a Yale lock, was used by the potential capitalists-elect to transport the liquor into the drought belt, and only because one of the bottles was broken in transit, and thus gave out a savory perfume at Rome, was a discovery made.
The trunk arrived in Rome from Lexington, Ky., and was stored in the baggage room of the Southern Railway Depot, without being called for. The fumes of the whiskey soon had the baggage room smelling like a barroom. Investigation by the officers soon disclosed the contents, and it was removed to the county jail. There Sheriff Smith says it may be obtained by the owner upon identification.
***
The use of “canned blood” is one of the regery described by the surgeon general’s office for the benefits of families of hundreds of soldiers whose lives were saved by blood transfusion.
During heavy attacks it was impossible to arrange for transfusions direct from persons, so the fluid was drawn previously, stored on ice and sterile flasks, then used in emergency cases.
“By these methods many men have returned to their families who in previous wars would have lived but a few hours,” the statement said.
***
Rome girl, Mrs. William W. Welsh, who was Miss Hattie Howell, is secretary for Madame Catherine Breshkovsky, famous as the “little grandmother of the Russian revolution,” and known affectionately to millions of Russians as “Babushka.” Madam Breshkovsky is now making a tour of America, lecturing against bolshevism, and Mrs. Welsh is accompanying her, assisting her and arranging her programs and in charge of the various social events and ceremonies that mark the journey of this wonderful woman.
Mr. and Mrs. Welsh were married here in December, Mr. Welsh having just returned from Russia, where he was for several years in charge of the Russian interests of a big New York banking concern. When Babushka visited in New York he went to hear her speak, having known her in Petrograd. He introduced wife to her and the famous Russian was so delighted with the charm and tact of the young Rome woman that she insisted she accompany her for the remainder of her tour.
Madam Breshkovsky has had a wonderful career. She is 75 years of age and spent much of her life in exile in Siberia. She was opposed always to czardom but never sympathized with nihilists and terrorists. She was freed from prison when Kerensky came into power - but was forced to leave Russia by the criminal element of the bolsheviki, against whom she had been warning the jeolje. She is raising funds for four million orphans to feed, clothe and educate them, but says that the first task must be the overthrow of the bolsheviki.