100 years ago as presented in the October 1918 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The United States government on Sunday, Oct. 27, will set back the clocks of the railroads one hour, this marking the close of the daylight saving plan until next spring. Some have advocated, in their enthusiasm, the continuous use of the daylight saving plan throughout the year. But this would force the people to rise so early in the morning that they would have to burn electric lights to dress and eat breakfast by, and conservation of light is one of the prime war necessities. The result would probably be to throw the hours of beginning work an hour later, thereby losing the value of the daylight saving plan. The whole thing has been figured out by experts, and their return to the former time is altogether more desirable and economical at this season of the year. When the spring season rolls around again, the clocks will go up an hour, and daylight saving will then be a reality.
***
Marvin Stansell, a Lindale boy, is among the missing that was lost at sea in the unfortunate sinking of the Otranto, that sank off the Scottish Coast on Oct. 6, after she had been rammed by a sister ship, the Kashmir, according to advices sent here to the father of the young man, J. B. Stansell, who lived here until last spring when he moved to nearby Early, Ga.
Stansell, who is 21 years old, and listed in the service about a year ago. He had one brother, Clarence Stansell, who is in France. Another brother living here, Walter Stansell, has also seen service in the Army, but was given a disability discharge after spending several months with General Pershing when he made his expedition into Mexico. The young man is survived by his parents, several brothers and sisters.
***
Nearly every member of last year’s graduating class from the Berry boys school is now with the colors. Most of them volunteered and entered the branch of service they specially preferred. They are now widely scattered, some on the other side, some still in training camps or schools. Some of the class of ‘19 were able to enter the Students Army Training Corps at the University of Georgia and elsewhere for training as officers or experts and some special line of service.
The students at Berry receive more than merely academic training, and the national value of this is being proved everyday by the letters that come from the boys who are following the flag. This is not simply school loyalty. Berry boys are making good. They realize it themselves -- many of them are officers. Even in the case of boys who are in the ranks, their officers recognize their practical ability, and soon assign them to places of responsibility.
***
The city commission is planning to install some new equipment at the pumping station that, in addition to caring for the requirements of the waterworks, can generate light for the city streets and buildings. Commissioner Holbrook will, at the request of the commission, go to Columbus Ga., this week to inspect a big engine that can be obtained at a bargain.
The commissioner also knows of the whereabouts of the big generator that could produce enough current to furnish lights for the streets, the White Way, the bridges, the fire halls and all the public buildings.
Last year the city paid over to the Rome Railway & Light Company about $15,000 for “juice.” Mr. Holbrook says the city can make its own current at much less than that. The light company has applied for increased rates for municipal lighting, and if the increase is granted the commission wants to be in position to dispense with the service of the company, the commissioners say.
Mr. Holbrook will make his report to the next meeting of the city commission and believes that he will be able to give some interesting figures.