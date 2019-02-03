As presented in the February 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
W.W. Mulkey, an aged ex-soldier of the Confederacy, with a long, flowing white beard, was arrested recently by sheriff Wash Smith on a charge of having whiskey in his possession, was released on bond. A team of horses and a wagon, which were confiscated by the sheriff as the property of Mulkey, was sold at public outcry at the courthouse, the old man buying the entire outfit himself for $21. After the sale he clambered into the wagon and waved a farewell to the crowd which had collected, saying he was going back to the mountains of Gilmer County, from whence he came, and be good for the rest of his life.
***
The addition to the cloth room of the Massachusetts Mills that is being done under the supervision of the master mechanic, R.W. Van Tassel, is going up by leaps and bounds. A bevy of bricklayers and carpenters have been laboring now for about two weeks, and the job is a tedious swim because of the fact that the additional story is being put on top of the cloth room while all the machinery below is kept running. The cloth room will be a handsome two-story building soon.
***
Rome High and Dalton High clashed in a classy game of basketball in which Rome High was victorious by the score of 22-17. This was a hard-fought game from start to finish. Dalton registered first and these lads covered the floor with great form. But the Rome boys put up a splendid game, coming from behind in the last half.
Towns, at forward, played a splendid game, while Tippin at guard was fast, making eight of the Rome points. Trammell at center was above the average.
Dalton’s forward, Nick McWilliams, rarely missed his trials at shooting and was ably assisted by McCarty. Coylon at guard stayed with his man like a leech, permitting him only two goals.
Rome’s lineup was Towns, Horton,; Trammell, C.; Burkhalter, G.; Tippin, G.
Dalton: McWilliams,, N.; McCarty, F.; Freeman, C.; Spann; Coylon.
Referee Davis; timekeeper, Harden.
***
There is a great sorrow among boozesheviks down in Georgia today.
Local detectives halted a livestock car containing 11 scrawny horses and an insignificant amount of hay, consigned from “somewhere in Illinois” to Atlanta, Georgia.
Concealed under the hay was $15,000 worth of whiskey, the largest haul made by the police in several months.
The horses and hay were sent on to Georgia but the whiskey was not.
The caretaker fled upon approach of the officers.