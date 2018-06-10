100 Years Ago
As presented in the June 1918 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
When Grady Nunn, a young deserter from Camp Greene, S.C., returned home he did not meet with a recession he expected from his nearest kinfolk, his uncle and aunt, who reside in the Fourth Ward. On the contrary, the uncle, who is a patriotic American, told the young soldier that he must return to camp at once as soon as he had his breakfast. This Nunn declined to do and his uncle promptly rung up the sheriff’s office and notified the officer that Nunn was a deserter and was here. The sheriff as promptly went after him but before he got to the house Nunn had run away from his uncle. Sheriff Smith in his auto started in pursuit, and when he reached the trestle of the Central of Georgia Railroad in West Rome he saw young the soldier ahead of him and soon overtook him.
“Let’s go, Grady,” said the sheriff pleasantly and Grady said, when he saw who was after him, “All right, Sheriff, did my uncle tell you about my being here?” The sheriff assented and said the deserter said in a tone of great disgust, “Nice Uncle, ain’t he?”
Nunn is now in the county jail and will be returned to Camp Greene.
***
Whiskey is disappearing from the market so rapidly as a result of the prohibition of its manufacture during the war that it promises to furnish a serious problem to Congress inframing the new war tax program.
Under existing law it is estimated the Treasury Department is collecting revenue from distilled spirits at the rate of more than $300 million a year. A prediction was made by Treasury Department officials that the entire supply of taxable whiskey would be exhausted by the end of the next fiscal year.
***
The Federal child labor law of 1916 forbidding interstate shipment of products of child labor was declared unconstitutional and invalid by the Supreme Court.
Injunctions restraining the government from putting the statute into effect and restraining a Charlotte, N.C., cotton mill from discharging children employed by it were sustained by the Court.
In deciding the case, Justice Day, rendering the opinion, said:
“Over interstate transportation or its incidents, the regulatory power of Congress is ample, but the production of articles intended for interstate commerce, is a matter of local regulation.”
This decision is of much interest and importance to manufacturers in Rome. Many of them had anticipated the decision of this nature. They declare that they have no objections to what they term quote reasonable restrictions and quote on child labor, but assert the conditions governing southern mills and factories are entirely different from those surrounding northern mills and factories and therefore they think the law should be different for the several sections of the country.
***
An accusation made by Boss Robinson that Jay N. Jackson was not patriotic caused one of the bloodiest fights ever staged in Rome. The matter reached Justice Hawkins when Robinson was accused of assault and battery, waived a hearing and was bound over to Floyd City Court.
It appeared from the evidence that Robinson went into Jackson’s place of business, a small photograph gallery in the Fifth Ward, where Jackson also makes his residence, and told him that from what he, Robinson, had heard, Jackson was only a very lukewarm patriot. This was denied by the latter and he was called a liar and a few other things not calculated to improve a person’s temper in this hot weather and the fight was on. Robinson is said to have struck Jackson over the head with a chair, inflicting an ugly wound, and the fight then continued for fully half an hour until both parties were exhausted. By that time, Jackson’s face was just a mass of blood and raw flesh. He says he is a patriot.