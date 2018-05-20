100 Years Ago
As presented in the May 1918 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The call has been issued for added workers in the Red Cross work room in Lindale, and we know that this call is not going unheeded by the good women of Lindale. The Red Cross headquarters has made special requisition of the Lindale Chapter, and to complete the task is going to take much help. The room will be open each day from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. … Miss Ali Roberts, the young daughter of Mrs /T. E. Roberts of 117 Park Avenue and Albert E. Fletcher, a young soldier boy, were joined in marriage recently at the little barber shop around the corner. Tonsorial Judge C. W. Bramlett performed the ceremony.
***
“If I find the citizens of heaven as orthodox, and unsmiling as some of the city who are to strictly obedient to church law to be patriotic on Sunday, as well as on Monday, I shall ask for a passport to a more congenial place,” declared Rev. H.F. Joyner, pastor of the Maple Street Baptist Church, on a recent Sunday evening, addressing a large congregation.
His numerous patriotic speeches in the Liberty Loan campaign have won him the name of the Fighting Parson in this county and he says he appreciates the title and praised God to keep him angry enough at the murderers of women and the baby killers of Germany, to be fighting mad for the United States.
“Be strong and of good courage,” was the text of his sermon. “Have courage, work and pray,” said the pastor. “Write our boys in France a letter, cheer them, help them to be strong and of good courage and soon our flag, the emblem of Christianity and legal liberty, will float triumphantly on every sea, loved by the week and respected by the strong.”
***
The baseball team of the Dalton High School will play the Rome High team on Hamilton Field.
Sport lovers will be given a chance to see a fast, snappy game, and as there is to be no professional ball here, amateur contests may take their place.
This is Rome High’s first game and Dalton has quite a reputation, the blue and gold mine can be depended upon to give them a hard fight. A small admission fee of 15 and 25 cents will be charged.
***
An enormous appropriation for merchant ship construction will be asked of the House Appropriations Committee by Chairman Hurley of the Shipping Board. He will be presenting estimates for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
With all shipyards operating, it is estimated that more than 10 million tons of shipping can be produced during the year. On this basis, Chairman Hurley’s budget probably will run close to $2.5 billion dollars.