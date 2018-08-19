100 Years Ago
100 years ago as presented in the August 1918 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Rome has probably the freakiest of all freaks — more than a phenomenon — and miracle. It or he or she as the case may be, is a spider and is owned by Ben Smith and it — gender unknown — is now at the home of the owner just back of the Floyd Cotton Mills on Mill Street. Anybody can go there and see it do probably the most fun spider-like and wonderful stunt ever performed by an insect. The spider writes and its writing is distinctly legible. It is especially fond of writing names, though just how it learns the names or how it learned to write English at all or how it — but, pshaw, what’s the use of dilating on the subject. Go and see the spider for yourself, anytime it’s there and it writes Pete. Many persons saw it do that yesterday. There is plenty of evidence. Yes, it sounds incredible, but seeing is believing.
***
A burglar who had been invading the home of Paul Beam, of 212 Park Avenue in Lindale, shortly after midnight recently, tripped over Mrs. Beam’s leg, as he was endeavoring to climb over her bed and go out the window, fell head foremost several feet to the ground and was undoubtedly injured.
The groans of the man awakened Mrs. Beam, who said she had first thought it was her husband, who has been sleeping out on the porch, but upon rushing to the door she was astonished to see that her husband was still on the porch. Informing him that a man had climbed over her bed and had fallen out of the window and upon hearing the man groaning, Mr. Beam rushed around the house. When the man saw him he ducked under the house and got away. Close investigation revealed the man carried nothing away from the home.
***
A graphic eyewitness account of the fighting near Chateau-Thierry, in which American divisions, including Marines, participated, was made public in the form of a letter from a Marine Corps officer whose name is withheld.
The story is of peculiar significance in view of the fact that many officers here believe the Americans along this line saved Paris.
The writer tells how the Americans, on June 1, relieved the hard-pressed French who dropped back passing through the American lines. “The boches came on under a deadly rifle fire,” the letter says, “but the American aim was so accurate that they finally broke and ran for cover. The rifle fire of the Marines amazed the French. They were unable to understand how men should fire deliberately, use their sites and adjust the range. The Germans were absolutely mystified at the manner in which the defense stiffened up until they found that our troops were in the line.”
***
Dr. Cliff Moore, of South Lindale, has been commissioned first lieutenant in the Medical Reserve Corps, and has received instructions to report to Charleston, S.C., within 15 days, which he will do.
Dr. Moore has been doing a general practice and Lindale for four years. He came to this place from Birmingham, and had built up a large practice, and his services here will be greatly missed in the community, but the people were will forgo his service with great here because he is going into a noble cause and helping in the defeat of the Kaiser.
Mrs. Moore and the children will continue to make their home in South Lindale, at least for the present.