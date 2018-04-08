100 Years Ago
100 Years Ago as presented in the April 1918 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Nine billion dollars is approximately the cost to the United States for one year of the war. More than half has gone in loans to the allies and will be repaid eventually, and over a third has been spent for the Army and military establishment, a tenth for the Navy, and a fifteenth for shipbuilding. One-sixth was raised by taxation and the other from the ordinary sources of revenue and the balance from Liberty Bonds and certificates of indebtedness.
Sixty-six washerwomen have registered with the city sanitary inspector Talley, in spite of the “strike” which was on Monday but which appears to have been abandoned by many of the washerwomen, after adhering to it a day. The women are now registering with some hesitation but they are nevertheless registering and seem to have arrived at an understanding of the fact that they are not to be molested in the work as long as they fulfill the sanitary requirements of the city commission.
From City Sanitary Inspector Tally again as follows: “Under the ordinance, all persons engaged in washing clothes or wearing apparel are required to register, whether they be young or old, white or colored. If a washerwoman lives outside the city limits and washes clothes for citizens of this city she also will be required to register. If a washerwoman washes at the home of her employer, she is also required to register. The ordinance is very plain and simple; all the washerwoman has to do is to come to the office of the sanitary inspector and give her name and address. Later her premises will be inspected and if found to meet the requirements of the ordinance a permit will be given. As soon as registered, the washerwoman is at liberty to go ahead and wash. Those who wash clothes without first registering will have cases made against them. This washerwomen ordinance is going to be enforced. It is a protection to the washerwomen as well as to the persons for whom she washes.”
The Floyd County Board of Roads and Revenue took a job yesterday from Bert Allen, long fireman for the courthouse and the county jail, the board at its meeting deciding that a fireman is a superfluous employee. Mr. Allen has held the job for a long time. When the condition of his health was called to the board’s attention, members said it is a business proposition to run the county and not a matter of charity.
The board discharged Aaron Bowen, a janitor at the courthouse, to take effect on April 15. His successor has not yet been named.
Seven acres of land belonging to the county and located at the fairgrounds was turned over to the pupils of the Darlington School without cost, to be used as a war garden. The plans of the school in regard to its cultivation will be made known in a few days.
The board signed a contract with the engineering firm of McCreary Brothers of Atlanta, to pave the road from Seney to Lindale, this action be necessary to obtain from the federal government a road appropriation of $10,000 under the National Highway Act.
A number of tax assessment reductions were disposed of at yesterday’s meeting.
The first regular meeting of the new fiscal year was held by the city commission Thursday night.
A resolution from the Woman’s Club of Rome was read urging the appointment of a full-time medical city health officer, whose special-duty it should be to enforce sanitation and to have charge of a register of births and deaths. The resolution asserted that an existing ordinance requiring births to be reported to the city clerk by physicians was ignored by Rome doctors “because it seems to be no one’s business to enforce it.” The clerk said that very few births were reported. The resolution suggested that if funds were lacking to pay the salary of a full-time officer the county health officer be selected as temporary city officer to perform without cost, in the city, such duties as he now performs in the county.
Commissioner Jones requested the city attorney to prepare an ordinance for introduction at the next meeting, that could force powers and title upon Dr. McCord, County Health officer.