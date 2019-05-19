Monday, May 19, 1969
Polk soldier battle victim of Vietnam war
CEDARTOWN – Spec. 4 Don Larry Atkins, 20, of 729 S. College St., died May 12 from injuries sustained in a rocket mortar attack in Vietnam. He was killed on an aircraft landing strip.
Spec. 4 Atkins was born Nov. 26, 1948, in Polk County, and had lived most of his life in Rockmart. Prior to entering the service he was employed by Lockheed Aircraft Company in Marietta. He entered the Army in June 1968 and served with Battery C, 77th Artillery, First Air Calvary Division. He had been in Vietnam since last December.
Survivors include his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Carl Williams, of Cedartown; one sister, Miss Susie Atkins, of Cedartown; grandfather, Edmond Dyer, of Rockmart.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete pending the arrival of the body.
Olin L. Gammage Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Tuesday, May 20, 1969
Double trouble
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (UPI) – Tommy Briggs, 53, was cruising along Monday when his car suffered a blowout.
He took his jack from the auto’s trunk but neglected to close the lid. He raised the car and took off the flat tire. Then the jack slipped, pinning his foot beneath the wheel.
A police car came along. Officers jacked the car up and freed Briggs’ foot. Helping Briggs stow away the jack, they looked into the open trunk and saw eight gallons of corn whisky.
Briggs was booked on a charge of violating the state liquor law.
Wednesday, May 21, 1969
Dilorenzo pitches Pony loop shutout
Chris Dilorenzo fired a one-hitter at Brighton Tuesday night in Citizens Federal’s 17-0 victory in Pony League play at Sam King Field.
Also, First National staged a late rally to pick up a 5-2 victory over Rome Bank in the second contest.
The winning Citizen Federal team produced 10 hits in collecting the 17 runs as Dilorenzo was the master on the mound. The winners scored eight runs in the opening frame followed by three in the second, one in the third and five in the fourth.
Sam Davenport, Danny Jones and Dilorenzo came up with two hits each for the winners, while Anthony Elliott was the only member of the losing team to collect a safe bingle. Randy Edmondson suffered the setback.
First National scored three runs in the fourth and fifth frames to snap a 2-2 tie and claim the win over Rome Bank.
Tommy Betts provided the pitching for the winners, limiting Rome Bank to only four hits, while aiding his team to eight safe blows with a pair.
Terry Zieger touched Betts for a pair of hits while Randy Wilson was the loser. Zieger had a home run in his effort.
Thursday, May 22, 1969
Roman takes second place in speech event
A 14-year old Rome boy has been named second runner-up in the state boys oratorical contest, sponsored by the Georgia District of Optimist International.
Martin Rollinson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Rollinson, 15 Charlton Road, won the local and zone competitions and represented the Rome Breakfast Optimist Club in the state contest.
Martin is a ninth-grade student at West Rome High School. This was his first experience in public speaking.
Mark Merchant of Atlanta was first place winner.
Some eight boys representing 65 Optimist clubs throughout Georgia competed in the contest.
100 years ago as presented in the May 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
In Lindale news, Clifford Lanham, son of Mrs. L.A. Lanham, who has been in France for some time, has just arrived in the United States, and has written his mother of the fact. He is expected home for a visit soon. … Amos Cash, son of Mr. and Mrs. T.W. Cash, of 315 Avenue D, writes from France that he is in fine health and having a fine time, and that his organization is to be moved into Germany soon, forming a part of the army of occupation, to which he is looking forward with much interest.
---
Captain and Mrs. Mills announce the engagement of Captain John N. Steele to Miss Beulah Bale, Rome, Georgia. Betrothal is the result of a long and intimate acquaintance began in childhood and their far away home across the Pacific in Georgia in the United States.
Miss Bale has been in hospital service during the war and was sent to Siberia. She stopped over in Manila on her return home. Captain Steele is stationed in Manila. Cupid ever on the alert brought these childhood sweethearts face-to-face in the charming old capital of the Philippine islands, old love sprang to life and the marriage will be consummated in Manila.
Miss Bale and Captain John Newton Steele are both native Romans, but grew to womanhood and manhood in the quaint little village of LaFayette, Georgia, went their separate ways, met again by chance and misspelled decided to exchange one spear of army life for another. These young people were will reside in Manila until Uncle Sam orders otherwise.
---
Federal aid to build more than 138 miles of hard roads in the state of Georgia was pledged during April by the department of agriculture. Nineteen different roads and bridges were included in the list.
Three of the Georgia projects received the final approval of the secretary of agriculture, David F. Houston, while 16 were given the tentative approval of the department and are now subject only to the unlikely veto of Mr. Houston himself or to a change of heart by department officials, also unlikely.
One of the three roadways whose improvement is now definitely assured is the Summerville-Menlo road in Chattooga County, which begins at Summerville and extends through Menlo and Cloudland to the Alabama line. This road is 13.4 miles long and will be improved at an expense of $33,000, of which $15,000 will be furnished by the federal government.
---
Approval of the reorganization of the National Guard along the same lines as existed before the war, was expressed informally by secretary Baker. The War Department, he said, would favor the rebuilding of the guard, to permit the various states to supply the same units as were used in making up the 16 divisions organized for overseas service.