100 Years Ago
100 Years Ago as presented in the April 1918 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Whose baby it is or was, whether alive or dead, how it came to be floating down the Coosa River yesterday afternoon on a pile of trash and where it is now are questions that Sheriff Smith would like to have answered and the answers to which may be forthcoming soon — or may not.
Dr. Fred Wolf, who resides on Blacks Bluff Road near the city, was on a raft going up the river yesterday about noon when he saw, almost across the river, a big pile of brush floating down with the current and lying on it a baby. Dr. Wolf had no means of leaving the raft to investigate but as soon as he reached home he phoned to the sheriff’s office and Sheriff Smith at once secured a motorboat belonging to George Camp. Camp, being a hunter, was with him and carried them as far as the Lock and Dam, eight miles below Rome. A thorough search failed to reveal the baby but the sheriff notified other points down the river of the occurrence and expects to learn more of the matter today.
***
All ladies who are knitting socks for the Red Cross are asked according to government orders to use the Kitchener toe. The Red Cross has had to redo 49 pairs that have been sent into the headquarters, which is a useless waste of time. For the benefit of those who are unfamiliar with the style of knitting, there is an instructor at the chapter rooms at all times to give instructions.
***
All but 11 of 100 men involved in the mutinous outbreak at Camp Logan in Houston, Texas, have been captured and returned to camp where they were assigned to the new organization to which they were ordered transferred when the outbreak occurred Monday night. The men objected to being widely scattered throughout the camp.
The bill permitting men in the Army and Navy to play baseball games on Sunday was signed by Governor McCall. The measure stipulates that game shall not start before 1 p.m. and that no admission will be charged.
***
Plans were made yesterday for a big patriotic parade on May 1, a complement to the visiting Masons who will be here for the Seventh District Convention. The parade will be held in the afternoon, and there will be at least two bands, a number of special features and hundreds of people in line.
All the patriotic and fraternal organizations of the city, the schools and colleges, the Red Cross, and other societies will be invited to participate. The visiting Masons, from the 13 counties of the district, will be in line.
After the parade it is probable that a short meeting will be held at the auditorium, and brief patriotic talks will be made. Assisting the Masons in the work of arranging for the parade are the Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce and other organizations.