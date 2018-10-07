100 Years Ago
As presented in the October 1918 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
J.M. Saylor, who resides in West Rome, missed his 14-year-old daughter Florence and fearing that she had run off and been married, notified the sheriff of her absence, and he and that officer started in pursuit of them in the sheriff’s auto, going in the direction in which he suspected the girl might have gone. She appears to have been keeping company with Glenn Autry, a young man of 21, and a few days previously her father had notified Ordinary Johnson not to issue a license for the marriage.
The sheriff and the father overtook the young couple, who were in a Ford car with two young girlfriends of Miss Saylor, but when young Autrey told her father that they were already married the pursuit stopped. Autry claimed that he got the license from the ordinary on August 2 but there is no record at the courthouse of its having been issued. The ordinary sometimes issues licenses at his home in the Fifth Ward and in that case keeps no record of them, he says. He is positive however, that he does not remember having issued a license to this couple. Autry claims that the marriage was performed by Justice R.A. Carter at Coosa and that official could not be reached.
***
The much talked of and much dreaded Spanish influenza has reached Lindale, but it is not of the virulent kind, and those who have been affected have only light cases. … Frank Reynolds and family, who reside at 107 Avenue F, have been afflicted with the “flu” for the last week. Mr. Reynolds has recovered and was able to be out. Other members of the family afflicted with the new disease are rapidly recovering. The doctors think it a very light form, though they are confident it is the Spanish influenza.
***
Capt. Phillips and Sgt. Westholt of Camp McClellan were here to buy all the raincoats in local stores for government use and did so. Every store gave up its stock willingly and the price paid was only slightly above cost. The coats are for the use of soldiers in cantonments this winter and were commandeered in order to supply a pressing need.
The two officers were very frank in telling the reason for the action of the War Department and stressed the need of protection for the troops from inclement weather and view of the shortage of all clothing materials at this time.
***
***
An American lost battalion in the Argonne forest was rescued. Though it had encountered terrific opposition, it was found virtually intact. The relief expedition encountered great difficulty initiating the rescued men, some of whom were so weak that they had to be carried. Medical supplies and food are being rushed to their aid.