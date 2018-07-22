100 Years Ago
100 years ago as presented in the July 1918 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
News reached the family here last night of the accidental death of Mr. John Redmond of the city about six miles from Cleveland, Tennessee, to which city he had gone with his wife and two children on a visit to relatives.
It appears from the meager details received here that Mr. Redmond was driving his motorcycle, carrying his wife and children in a car at the side. Near the tracks of the North Carolina and St. Louis railroad he ran over a dog which was jumping at the motorcycle on the side where his wife and children were riding. When the machine ran over the dog the collision threw Mr. Redmond from the motorcycle and the fall caused fatal injuries. His wife and children were unhurt.
He left Rome in the best of spirits and the tragic ending to his pleasure.
A.W. Redmond and T.A. Redmond, brothers of the unfortunate man, left last for the scene of the accident.
Mr. Redmond resided on the blacks Bluff Road near Rome. He was a man of high character whose death will be a source of deep and genuine regret to all who knew him.
***
Field Marshal Von Hindenburg is dead, according to the newspaper Inouvelles. His death is said to have occurred after a stormy interview with the German Emperor at Great headquarters at spa. The emperor and the field marshal are declared to have had serious differences of opinion concerning the German defensive toward Paris. The field marshal died from congestion of the brain. The violent interview between Von Hindenburg and Emperor William occurred on May 16, Lenovo says. It was followed by an apoplectic stroke which ultimately resulted in the field marshal’s death.
***
Manufacturers of Rome, in a representative gathering at the Chamber of Commerce, pledged their support to the federal government and its efforts to conserve manpower. And resolutions forwarded to the Labor Bureau of the Sixth District the factory men promise to see that government calls for labor for government industries should be met as fully as possible and the manufacturer of essential commodities should be encouraged. As manufacturers and citizens those present promised to do all in their power to see that every able-bodied citizen was engaged in some productive occupation.
***
Yesterday’s mail brought a letter from each of the two sons of Mr. and Mrs. E. W. West, who are both in France, but not, by any means, close together. Both the boys, Joel and Tom, write that they are in the very best of health. Joel writes that he is up where he can hear the artillery war, but he gave no idea of just what sector he is located in. He said he had just had his first warm meal in five days and then it was mighty good.