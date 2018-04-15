100 Years Ago
As presented in April 1918 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Last Wednesday night, lights and power went off exactly six times during the time between 10 and 1. Last night they were off exactly seven times between midnight and 2. The Rome Railway & Light Company had induced the city commission to withdraw a petition to the Georgia Railroad Commission for continuous service, on its promise to keep its local plant ready for service at all times. The commission did not exact a promise that the local plant would be used when the Tennessee plant broke down. Therefore the local plant was not used last night until fully an hour had been lost waiting to see whether the former would not be ready for business again.
When asked over the phone why, but, if it was ready, the local plant was not used when the other broke down, the reply came that it was ready for use - and the city was in darkness and the Tribune-Herald plant was at a standstill.
***
Fuel administrator Moon addressed a communication to the commission stating that he would supervise the weights of deliveries from local coal yards in the city if the city would install convenient wagon scales. No action was taken. Mr. Lindsey asked if there had been any complaint about short weights. The first commissioner said he had seen, at a local yard, a driver weighed in as part of a ton of coal. The fuel administrator further asked that a municipal wood yard be established before next winter and some discussion followed. It is evident that the commission favored such a step.
***
The Liberty Loan War Relic Exhibition Train will be visiting Rome. The train will arrive at 8:10 p.m. and will leave the next morning at 7 o’clock. It will be parked at the central of Georgia station, and will be electric lighted. It is hoped many Romans will visit the train.
The exhibition consists largely of French and German war relics, French quarters, aeroplane parts and other important material furnished by the French government and is being was sent here especially for the purpose of showing Americans the weapons, munitions and mechanical methods employed in the world’s greatest war. The exhibition of artillery and trench mortars will be of unusual interest.
The train will also be so arranged that visitors can pass from one end to the other in a continuous per session. There will be an exhibition of flat cars and baggage cars. Accompanying the train are speakers of national reputation and also foreign and American officers and soldiers. Brief addresses will be made.
The train will reach Rome probably on schedule time and an opportunity will be given to all the people here to see the wonderful exhibit.
***
All other business was laid aside by the Senate for the denunciation of disloyalty, sedition of German spies and industrial workers of the world and discussion of how the Espionage Act should be extended without abridging the fundamental liberties of American citizens.
All the Senate debated the pending Sedition Bill, caring severe penalties for disloyal utterances and attempts to extract the draft or liberty loan campaigns. The President and his cabinet gave attention to reports about the lynching of Robert Prager, a German, in Collinsville, Ill., last night. Members of the cabinet said after the deplorable incident that emphasizes the necessity for immediate legislation enabling the government to deal with disloyalty and enemy agitation so the people would not be tempted to take the law into their hands.
During the discussion, the attitude of Victor Burger, socialist candidate for the senate in the recent Wisconsin election, was denounced by Senators Borah and Lodge, as disloyal and verging on treason.