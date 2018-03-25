100 Years Ago
100 years ago as presented in the March 1918 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The proceedings in city court were featured by the trial of a case which the evidence unexpectedly disclosed to be sensational and which cleared up a charge made last June against a conductor of the North Carolina and St. Louis railroad, operating between the city and Kingston. The conductor, Mr. Abston, had been charged with brutally putting off a young girl, Edna Townsend, at Freeman’s Ferry when she had bought a ticket to Rome, from Eve’s station, where she boarded the train. She had a little child with her and it was a stormy day, Saturday, June 9. Through her mother, the girl had brought suit against the railroad for damages.
The railroad conductor said that following a legit agreement between the girl and a young soldier she met on the train, she then walked over to the fields and she was soon overtaken by the soldier, for an evil purpose. They were seen near a vacant house at the Rome brickyard in North Rome sometime afterward, and the little child was still with the girl. The former is under 5 years of age and Judge Nunnally refused to let her testify.
On the stand the girl stuck to her story but it was contradicted by a number of witnesses.
***
A phenomenon rarely seen in the South was the appearance toward the western part of this county of the Aurora Borealis, last night for about two hours, beginning about 9 o’clock. The skies were lighted with the peculiar orange-red color that denotes the phenomenon and attracted wide attention, many persons attributing the appearance of the skies to forest fires on the mountains.
***
The suspension of two federal district officials at Rock Island, Ill., for 30 days because they lacked sympathy with a policy of the Department of Justice regarding the sale of liquor and the enforcement of Law and Vice Zones adjacent to Army camps is considered officially as an indication of the determination of the department to enforce strictly these regulations. A hundred prosecutions of liquor vendors and device restrictions violators were made in the last few months by department agents.
***
Polley had hundreds of crackers watching his two dangerous climbs, that of the Opera House at noon and the State Mutual Life building at 2. It was George Polley, the “human fly,” who did the climbing, and it was the Georgia “crackers” he had watching him – the men who admire courage, and for that matter the women, too, for scores of ladies were among the spectators.
Polley had climbed the Opera House building the day before, demonstrating his skill and daring and establishing his reputation here and his most recent performance added to his reputation.
The climb of the Mutual Life building was especially difficult as so little hold is afforded to the climber, except the windows. When these were passed, the climb became spectacular.