100 Years Ago
As presented in the April 1918 editions of the Rome News-Tribune
Ten members of the Motor Corps of the National League for Women’s Service, led by Mrs. George Harrington, captain of the unit, reached Rome in REO trucks last night and spent the night at the General Forrest Hotel. They will leave for Atlanta this morning.
They drove the trucks from the factory in Michigan and left Guntersville, Alabama, yesterday.
The party was water-bound at Huntsville and had to cross the mountains and ferry over the Tennessee River.
Besides Capt. Harrington, the party is composed of Lt. Courtney Billups, Sgt. R. Mayer and Pvts. C. Martin, B. Bancroft, and N. Neal, of Atlanta; Pvts. K. Dillingham and Pvt. A. Picksley, of New York, and Pvt. A. Smith of Detroit, Mich.
The unit will reach Atlanta and will be met at Marietta by members of the Motor Corps of that city and officials of the REO Company.
***
The transportation of American troops to France is already proceeding at the accelerated rate contemplated by the speeding up measure taken after the Picardy battle began, acting Secretary of War Crowell stated, but he would give no details. For military reasons the extent of the increased troops movement is not made public. Following conferences between Secretary of War Baker and Allied officials, orders were given under which a British statement said American forces will be brigaded with British troops in order to hasten American participation in the war. It has been estimated that 30 days training of this character will fit the newcomers for active-duty at the front.
All divisions now moved overseas will be composed of men of several months’ preliminary training, who need only final instructions. It was indicated that the new plans called for a more extensive training with the British as has been the case with General Pershing’s original Force. There will probably be no attempt to set up a purely American force within the British ranks, as was done with the French.
***
Miss Effie Adams of the freshman class at Shorter College was married last night by Rev. G. Sydnor to Knox Walker of Richland, Ga., superintendent of the public schools at that place but now enlisted in war work and soon to go to France. Miss Adams, now Mrs. Walker, resides at Weston, Ga., with her parents as they gave their consent to the marriage yesterday by phone to President Van Hoose of Shorter. The young groom had also brought with him for Dr. Van Hoose’s inspection the written consent of the bride’s father but the former preferred confirming it by phone.
The ceremony occurred at Maplehurst, the home of Dr. Van Hoose, and was witnessed by a number of the bride’s fellow students.
The groom will leave today for Columbus, Ohio, where his duty calls him, to prepare for overseas service, and his wife will complete her studies at Shorter.
***
The senior class of Shorter College last evening presented the Old Maids Convention, which was given along the same old lines that never grow old, and in which one finds a treat and many real laughs, no matter where and when it is shown. The girls did especially well last evening, the costume, lines and settings all combining to make it just the ridiculous, amusing farce which it proved.
And admission fee of $0.15 was charged and a number of spectators went out from town.