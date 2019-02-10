As presented in the February 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
After deliberating for only a short while, a jury in Floyd Superior Court acquitted T.B. Barber, charged with the murder of A.B. Wisener.
The homicide occurred in East Rome last December, and since that time Barber has been confined in the county jail. He received the verdict without emotion. You would think he would thank the jury and the court for liberating him.
Mr. Barber declined to say whether he would return to his wife, whose affair with Wisener was the cause of the shooting.
***
With the appointment of T.B. Watts, of Rome, as manager of the Generals’ 1919 football season, and the probability that William C. Raftery, who was coach of the 1917 eleven, will be the director of next fall’s gridiron operations, preparations for the resumption of football in peace times at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Va., has taken a new lease on life.
Work on the 1919 football schedule is already well underway, and games with representative teams in the South Atlantic division are assured. It is expected that a large number of the 16 varsity members who enlisted almost as a body when war was declared, will return to Washington and Lee to complete their studies and strengthen the Generals’ team.
***
Mayor Albert N. Tumlin of Cave Spring appealed to health commissioner M.M. McCord here for physicians and medical assistance owing to the prevalence of influenza there. All three physicians who practice at Cave Spring are in bed from overwork and suffering with the malady and the village is without medical aid.
Dr. McCord wired the state board of health and Atlanta and urged that a physician be sent there at once. He was promised the assistance of the state board and efforts will be made to relieve the situation at Cave Spring immediately.
***
The following clipping from a Virginia newspaper will be read with interest by many Rome friends of Lt. A. Walton Shanklin, formerly of the city, who was slain in France several months ago.
“Among the Virginians receiving the distinguished service cross for gallantry in action in France was Lt. A.W. Shanklin, now dead. The War Department bulletin makes the following statement:
‘First Lt. Almaron W. Shanklin deceased, 11th infantry, for extraordinary heroism in action near Cunel, France, October 14, 1918. Forbidding his men to leave their place of safety, Lt. Shanklin went forth, in the face of heavy machine-gun fire, located inside it his 37mm gun, receiving wounds which proved fatal. Next of kin, Mrs. Walton Shanklin, wife, Crozet, Va., who before her marriage was Miss Aurelia Zirkle, formerly of Staunton.’”