On Saturday and Sunday, the Town Green and Forum ballroom will transform into a Winter Wonderland.
The two-day Winter Wonderland Festival will provide an opportunity for various social, religious, ethnic and cultural groups located in or near Rome, to share how they embrace this time of year.
The event will feature educational and art exhibits, craft vendors, food vendors and children’s activities.
The event is sponsored by Art, Music and Purpose, a new local organization whose mission is “to compassionately reveal the dynamic scope of diversity while also providing opportunities to connect through creative events and service centered on art, music and/or a distinct sense of purpose.”
“It is our belief that the opportunity to share and experience each other’s most sacred traditions can only broaden our horizons and promote better understanding among our neighbors,” said Terri Lynn Morgan, vice president of AMP’s executive committee.
The Rome Winter Wonderland Carnival and Ice Festival is FREE and open to the public. The festival will run alongside The Forum River Center’s “Forum on Ice” event, featuring indoor ice skating for which separate ice skating fees apply.