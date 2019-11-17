Ahhh, going to Grandmother’s house. What a fun and memorable time. Holiday season is here. Not only are folks off to grandma’s house, but to aunts’, uncles’ and cousins’ houses as well.
Here are a list of safety related tips to keep in mind when traveling with little ones this holiday season.
In the car♦ . Bulky coats and car seats don’t mix. Now that it’s cold outside, Cover the baby with a thick blanket to keep the baby warm, after baby is strapped securely into the seat. Bulky winter clothes and coats can keep a car seat from doing its job
In the kitchen♦ . Keep hot food out of the reach of little hands. The kitchen is guaranteed to be busy, not matter whose house you’re in. Some relatives may not be used to having babies in their kitchens or at the dining tables. Ask relatives to hold off on tablecloths or placemats where the baby can reach and pull hot things down. Also, be sure that pot handles and othere dishes aren’t close to the edge of the counter or table where they can be pulled down by our curious little ones.
By the fireplace.♦ Double check screens for the fireplace. If you don’t have a fireplace in your home, remember some family members do. If there’s a fireplace in the home, make sure it’s protected by a sturdy screen. Remember that glass screens can take a long time to cool down. Keep the little ones away from this area.
Wherever the medicine is stored♦ . Keep medicine up and away. Kids get into medication in all sorts of places, like in purses and nightstands. In fact 67% of medicine related cases, the medicine was within reach of a child, such as in a purse, left on a counter or dresser, or found on the ground. The best way to avoid any potential problems is to keep all medicine up high and away from the kids. Don’t forget about things we might not consider “medicine,” like diaper cream, vitamins or eye drops.
In the room where you sleep♦ . Plan for safe sleep and more. Maybe your holiday travel plans mean you’ll be spending the night somewhere. Some of us are fine with crashing on the couch, but make sure your baby has a safe place to sleep. While you’re at it, it’s a great time to check that grandma’s house has a working carbon monoxide detector and a smoke alarm.
Just by taking a few minutes to prepare can make our trip a wonderful experience as we visit our loved ones.