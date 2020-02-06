The Northwest Georgia Winds will present a concert with “heart and soul” on Feb. 20.
The concert will feature several songs performed by the 60-voice gospel choir (Rome’s Own Gospel Choir) and the WINDS, as well as several songs by choir with piano, and songs by the band alone.
The Winds will play settings of hymns including “Deep River,” “How Firm a Foundation,” “There Is a Balm in Gilead,” “Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing,” and “Down in the River to Pray” featured in the movie “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”
Together, the band and choir will perform “That’s Why God” as recorded by the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir and “We Will Stand” by Russ Taft. Also on the program is soprano soloist Emily Wilder from Shorter University who will sing “Zion’s Walls” and “Shall We Gather at the River” as arranged by Aaron Copland.
The choir consists of singers from about 15 local churches and is directed by Marvin Williams and Roderick Cole.
The concert will take place Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium located at 601 Broad Street. Admission is free.