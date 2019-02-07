On Feb. 21, the Northwest Georgia WINDS will present a special free concert, “A Wing and a Prayer: Music for the Heart and Soul” featuring Rome’s Own Gospel Choir, directed by Marvin Williams.
Organizers are calling the concert “a testament to faith.”
The WINDS is a 65-member all-volunteer community concert band, based in Rome and conducted by the band’s founder, Dr. Sam Baltzer.
Rome’s Own Gospel Choir is directed by Marvin Williams, the minister of music at Thankful Baptist Church of Rome, and is comprised of about 35 singers from Thankful and Lovejoy Baptist Churches as well as other churches from the Rome area.
The WINDS and the choir will perform selections together and individually. Together the ensembles will perform “Total Praise” (as recorded by the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir) and “This Is the Air I Breathe” (as recorded by Joe Mettles).
Priscilla Jones will be featured as soloist in “Blessed Assurance,” and the WINDS will perform several selections including Frank Ticheli’s arrangement of “Amazing Grace,” the Finale from “The Firebird” and “Alleluia!” by Alfred Reed.
The concert will take place Thursday, Feb. 21, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium.
The hour-long concert is FREE and open to the public.