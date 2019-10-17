Romans are encouraged to wear their finest ‘smoking jackets and stoles’ to an event that will take them back to the Victorian era. And it’s all to help end childhood hunger.
“Whisper of the Garden Party” is a fundraising event which takes place Saturday, Oct. 19 at Magnolia Hall, the designer showcase home of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Spears.
The event will feature the Atlanta Jazz Quartet, comfort food, luxury auction items and organizers promise a fun-filled evening.
The vent supports the efforts of the Helping Hands Ending Hunger program. The organization hopes to expand its student-led program into schools throughout Georgia as they work to end childhood food insecurity, reduce food waste and promote education equity.
Currently helping more than 5,400 individuals weekly with grocery bags filled with meals for families, Helping Hands has distributed more than 500,000 pounds of nutritious food that otherwise would have gone to landfills.
“Whisper of the Garden Party” will take place Oct. 19 at 239 Chulio Rd. from 6-10 p.m. Tickets are $45 per person and $80 per couple. Tickets are available online at www.helpinghandsendinghunger.org or by calling 706-844-4014.