Are you planning to visit a studio for reflexology but are unaware of what will transpire during the first visit? A reflexology session can be divided into several phases.
Phase 1: The Intake Session
The first part is to fill out a form to private basic information about you and your health.
It is at this stage that they will inform you that reflexology is neither a treatment for a particular disease nor a substitute for regular medical treatment. If you are ok and ready to move to the next phase, they will ask you to fill out a consent form.
Phase 2: Starting the Reflexology Therapy
There will be a focus on your feet. You will have to remove your shoes and socks only, then lie down on the massage table. They will then make sure you are comfortable while they prepare the oil to be used. They will then be at an appropriate position at the base of the table where your feet are at their chest level. They will examine your feet for the following issues that might prevent treatment:
• Open wounds
• Painful sores
• Plantar warts
• Rashes
• Bunions
Notably, a normal reflexology session takes about 30 minutes. The reflexology pattern starts at the toe and ends down the foot and utilizes various techniques. Utilizing several techniques has the following benefits:
• Ensures that you receive an effective service.
• Addresses internal organs, nerves, glands, muscles, bones and nerve ganglions.
• Gentle pressure on the body parts opens up pathways and clears blood clogging thus triggering the feeling of relaxation.
During reflexology, clients report varied experiences. These experiences include the following:
• A general feeling of relaxation
• A sense of body pores opening
• A feeling of energy moving from affected spot to other body parts
• A sense of lightness
• A sense of tingling in the body
Phase 3. End of Therapy Session
Everyone has a unique style of concluding his or her works. Each has a calm and peaceful way of ending a reflexology therapy session. The common method involves stroking the foot and holding the limb in a certain way. Whatever the style used, the core aim is to feel well served and appreciated.
After the session, you are at liberty to leave at your own time.
Phase 4. Post Reflexology
a. Post reflexology reactions
After any reflexology session, you might experience some reactions. They are positive indicators that you are doing well, and that your body is gradually returning to normalcy. The reactions are as a result of cleaning and elimination of toxins from the body. The physical reactions include:
• Enhanced sleep
• Increased joint flexibility
• Subtle rashes or pimples on the skin (depending on the amount of toxin clearly and adhesion release)
• Frequent urination
• Psychological and emotional pressure release
• Exhaustion
• Increased energy and activeness
b. Follow-up
The greatest benefits are evident after seeking and attending regular therapy sessions. Often, a normal case requires a single session per week for 6 to 8 weeks and follow up every 2-4 weeks.