Rome residents who’d like to learn how to square dance have that chance — for free.
The Western Promenaders Square Dance Club is inviting the public to attend one or all of three free square dance lessons.
The lessons will take place Jan. 11, 18 and 25.
Organizers said almost all ages are able to participate in square dancing, with students and dancers ranging from 9 to 90 years old. They encouraged Rome and Floyd County residents to bring friends to the relaxed, family-friendly environment.
They also promised fun, fitness and fellowship and no prior experience is required to take the lessons.
The Western Promenaders Square Dance Club was organized in 1956 to promote friendship, fellowship, and the art of Western-style square dancing.
The Classes will take place at the Western Promenaders Barn, 327 Woods Road in Rome with lessons starting at 6 p.m.
For additional information, search “Western Promenaders” on Facebook or visit www.westernpromenaders.com.