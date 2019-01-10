Rome residents who have always wondered if they’d like square dancing now have the chance to try it.
The Western Promenaders, a square dance club, is hosting three open house events that will introduce newcomers to square dancing.
“Our club is working toward building interest in square dancing in general and increasing participation in the Western Promenaders,” said Brenda Getman, a member of the club. “The club was organized to promote friendship, fellowship and the art of Western-style square dancing. Dancing has been recognized as one of the best forms of exercise.”
The open house events will take place Jan. 12, Jan. 19 and Jan. 26. From 6-7:30 p.m. No experience is necessary and registration is not required. The events are free and open to all ages. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a participating adult.
There will be a beginners’ session each night starting at 6 p.m. The format will consist of a brief introductory history of square dancing followed by an exhibition from the Western Promenader dancers, then the audience will be invited to participate in interactive dancing. The club caller will attend each open house. Light refreshments will be served.
After January, regular square dance lessons will officially begin.
The public is invited to attend one or all open house events.
“Even people who have never square danced before should feel comfortable attending,” Getman said who has been square dancing for more than five years. “We’ll show them how to do it and there are partners there if they come alone. It’s great exercise and it’s a lot of fun. You mean so many friendly people. It’s a nice place to be.”
The open house events will take place at Western Promenaders, 327 Woods Road. Registration is not required but organizers would appreciate it if those planning on attending would let them know by calling 706-409-2311 or by emailing dick.lemelin32847@yahoo.com.