When you think of health and wellness are you checking all the boxes? Many will not hesitate, especially when making New Year’s resolutions, to put losing weight or getting into better diets such as Keto or Low-Carb.
But when do you add in mental health items? Your self care? It’s so much more than a mommy’s day out or a dad’s tension massage, it’s about treating your body to relax and to release tension before the stress and strain become worsening physical problems. Stress does so much more than make your irritable or tired, it can have lasting effects on your body and your physical health.
I myself have neglected that lately. I’ve taken on too much, for fear of letting people down and not achieving the level of success that I thought I needed to have. I was contrasting my achievements with those of others, even though I know better. Now these small stresses and strains are starting to affect me physically even though I’ve preached the direct opposite of how I’ve been treating myself. So, I make myself a promise. For 2020, I’m not worried about weight loss or better diet, I’m not concerned with material items or higher education, I’m going to take the time to do what is right for me before it continues to worsen my health.
I implore everyone to do your own soul searching. Take stock of where you are in your life and where you’d like to be. Hopefully, when you do that mental inventory, you can bring into focus more things that bring you joy and happiness. Many times you’ll find that those joyful things are not material, but I will not fault you if they are. Grab your joy, before time runs out.
This coming year, make your mental well being a priority.
I appreciate all of Rome. This community has such heart and soul. Namaste, tribe.