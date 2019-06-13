The Warriors of AniKituhwa, a group that brings to life the Cherokee War Dance and Eagle Tail Dance, as well as other traditional dances, will perform at Ridge Ferry Park on June 29.
The dancers are designated as official cultural ambassadors by the Tribal Council of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and are sponsored by the Museum of the Cherokee Indian. They have performed at Colonial Williamsburg, the National Museum of the American Indian, the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History, Montreal, and throughout the Southeast.
According to the Museum of the Cherokee Indian web site, The War Dance was used not only when men went to war, but also when meeting with other nations for diplomacy and peace, and within the Cherokee nation was also used to raise money for people in need. It conveys the strength of the Cherokee nation.
The Warriors of AniKituhwa also perform Cherokee social dances, including the Bear Dance, Beaver Hunting Dance, and Friendship Dance. They talk about the significance of the dances, their clothing, and Cherokee history and culture.
The event will take place June 29 at Ridge Ferry Park. Gates open at 5 p.m. Cultural demos start at 6 p.m. and dance performances start at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 per person with a $25 family cap. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for seating. Parking is free and food trucks will be on site.
Advance tickets can be purchased at Chieftains Museum or at the gate on the evening of the event.